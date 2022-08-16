Read full article on original website
WBTV
I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. remains closed after fuel tanker overturns
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C. Traffic moving smoothly on I-77 South in York County after a bad crash involving a fuel tanker truck had it shutdown for hours. Eight students hospitalized after bus crash. Updated: 22 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New...
fox46.com
Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
cn2.com
Tanker Crash Causes Serious Traffic Delays for Hours
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two lanes are now open on I-77 southbound to Cherry Road in Rock Hill after a tanker truck crash earlier this morning. Reports coming in around 2 am when York County Deputies reported a multi-vehicle crash with several injuries on I-77 South at Exit 82 with an overturned tanker truck closing all lanes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
fox46.com
Outdoor sirens going off in York County, officials say ‘no emergency’
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in York County are investigating the cause of outdoor sirens going off across the area on Thursday. York County Emergency Management said it’s aware that outdoor sirens are going off. “There is no emergency, and they’re investigating to find out...
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 19th
The Gaston County mugshots for August 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash in Gaffney. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:26 p.m. on SC Highway 150 near Concord Road. Troopers said a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west when the driver went off the left side of the road, down […]
bessemercity.com
Bessemer City Swimming Pool Closed
Bessemer City Swimming Pool is now closed for the 2022 Season.
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
Man who robbed several banks across Gaston, Union counties gets over 5 years
A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
fox46.com
21-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Fort Mill area, officials say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Monday in the Fort Mill area. The deadly crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill Intersection,...
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
WBTV
New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Southern Blossom Florist
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, we hear from Southern Blossom Florist, a local flower shop in Charlotte. Southern Blossom has been featured in the New York Times and was voted Charlotte Small Business of the Year. Southern Blossom offers floral arrangements for any occasion as well as...
