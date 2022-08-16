Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: County approves $20 million purchase of bridge-housing units
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 17, 2022 – After approximately 2 hours of public testimony, the Snohomish County Council with a vote of 3-2 today, will move forward with the agreement to purchase two hotels to significantly boost bridge housing with access to behavioral health services within the County. “The...
mltnews.com
County council approves purchase of hotels for bridge housing
The Snohomish County Council voted Wednesday to approve County Executive Dave Somers’s proposal to convert two hotels into bridge housing with support services. Combined, the Days Inn in Everett and the America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will create 129 new units of time-limited housing for residents without shelter.
kpug1170.com
Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
City council honors work of Smith family, departing City Clerk Virginia Clough
It was an evening of recognitions Monday night as the Mountlake Terrace City Council thanked the Smith family for its role in running the annual Tour de Terrace Community celebration and said goodbye to long-time City Clerk and Community Relations Director Virginia Clough, who is moving to a new job in Eastern Washington.
mltnews.com
City of Mountlake Terrace offering pay incentives for recreation jobs
The City of Mountlake Terrace is undertaking a new initiative to recruit and retain hourly staff in child care, along with aquatics, athletics, dance, fitness and support services. This effort combines a state grant with federal dollars, drawing together $396,026 from funds meant to aid in pandemic recovery. The city...
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation
On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cascadiadaily.com
Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week
A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
MyNorthwest.com
Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass
The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Arlington trailer park fire leaves one dead
An early morning fire at an RV Park in Arlington killed one person. Emergency services arrived at the Smokey Point RV park in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to KIRO 7 TV. Firefighters found the body of a man inside the RV that caught fire, which witnesses...
mltnews.com
Sound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 months
Sound Transit is continuing its efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link light rail construction projects, with four- to six-month construction delays possible for both the Lynnwood and Redmond projects. The projects were previously scheduled for completion mid-2024. Since April of this year, Sound Transit has been flagging...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured in fire that destroyed Snohomish County home
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured in a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a house in Snohomish County early Thursday morning. A spokesperson for South County Fire said crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing large flames. The home is about 2.5 miles east of Silver Lake in the Seattle Hill area east of Everett.
Homeland Security working alongside local law enforcement to stop rampant human trafficking
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to crack down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., as the organization has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. “We continue to see sex trafficking continuing in all the different cities across the Pacific...
mltnews.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle as crews pave, replace expansion joints Aug. 19-22
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan ahead for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Aug. 19. The closure will be from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 and include the southbound collector/distributor and I-90 ramps to I-5, the Forest Street, Spokane Street and Columbian Way off-ramps closed.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
KING-5
King County pollution cleanup aims to restore habitat at a vital location for salmon
SEATTLE — The King County Solid Waste Division has embarked on a major pollution removal and remediation project in the hopes of providing better conditions for salmon. The project is on the lower Duwamish Waterway at the southwest corner of Harbor Island. "This is part of a large effort...
Chronicle
Republican Seattle City Attorney Making Quicker Filing Decisions, Prosecuting Misdemeanors More Often, Report Says
The Seattle City Attorney's Office is making the decision on whether to prosecute misdemeanors in a fraction of the time they were last year, and choosing to prosecute more than twice as often, according to a mandatory report prepared for the City Council and released Wednesday. In her campaign and...
Looking good Bellingham! Whatcom County puts on best face for International Space Station
Ever wondered what Bellingham and Whatcom County looks like from 250 miles above . . . when there aren’t any clouds?
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
Comments / 0