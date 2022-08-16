ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County council approves purchase of hotels for bridge housing

The Snohomish County Council voted Wednesday to approve County Executive Dave Somers’s proposal to convert two hotels into bridge housing with support services. Combined, the Days Inn in Everett and the America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will create 129 new units of time-limited housing for residents without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

City of Mountlake Terrace offering pay incentives for recreation jobs

The City of Mountlake Terrace is undertaking a new initiative to recruit and retain hourly staff in child care, along with aquatics, athletics, dance, fitness and support services. This effort combines a state grant with federal dollars, drawing together $396,026 from funds meant to aid in pandemic recovery. The city...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
wa.gov

Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation

On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Construction on asbestos-filled creek in Whatcom to begin next week

A sediment-filled creek in East Whatcom has been transporting naturally occurring asbestos deposits across the region for decades, prompting significant health concerns among neighbors of Swift Creek. Next week, though, Whatcom County officials hope that will change, as a long-awaited construction project plans to dam the source of the carcinogenic...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lynnwood awarded $25 million grant to build new I-5 overpass

The city of Lynnwood has recently been awarded $25 million from the federal government with a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to build a new bridge over Interstate 5. The new overpass will be located between the intersections of 196th St SW/Poplar Way and 33rd Ave...
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Sound Transit says Lynnwood Link light rail completion may be delayed 4-6 months

Sound Transit is continuing its efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link light rail construction projects, with four- to six-month construction delays possible for both the Lynnwood and Redmond projects. The projects were previously scheduled for completion mid-2024. Since April of this year, Sound Transit has been flagging...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Man injured in fire that destroyed Snohomish County home

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured in a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a house in Snohomish County early Thursday morning. A spokesperson for South County Fire said crews responded to the 12400 block of 51st Avenue Southeast just before 1 a.m. after multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing large flames. The home is about 2.5 miles east of Silver Lake in the Seattle Hill area east of Everett.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

