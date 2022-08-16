Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart details battle for backup QB at Georgia
The Battle for quarterback No. 2 in Athens is in full swing. Stetson Bennett has earned the right to lock up the starting job, but one of redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff and sophomore pocket passer Carson Beck has to be second in line. So, who has the lead as of...
Look: Gainesville (Georgia) turns potential disaster into highlight reel touchdown
Very rarely do good things happen for the offense when the exchange between quarterback and running back is botched and the ball hits the turf. Don’t tell that to Baxter Wright, Tre Reece and Gainesville (Georgia), who made something out of nothing in their season opener against Marist. After the ...
Three Georgia Football games you don’t want to miss this season
Undoubtedly, every Georgia football fan has begun the countdown to the return of football. With the new season right around the corner, it comes as no surprise that conversations amongst fans have quickly turned to the Dawgs’ ability to repeat their national championship performance. A key to any repeat...
Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village
Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
Police: Marcell Ozuna had ‘red/watery eyes’ as he was pulled over for doing 90 in 35 mph zone
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Norcross police arrested Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges. Ozuna was clocked speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone along Beaver Ruin Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Norcross Police Department. Channel 2′s...
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Round 2
The second round of Fall 2022 Panhellenic sorority recruitment at the University of Georgia kicked off on Sunday morning as potential new members began visiting the sorority houses. The two-day round continued through Monday afternoon. Here are scenes from Milledge Avenue during round two. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art...
'You loved big' | Brookwood High football mourning loss of assistant coach
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Brookwood High School in Snellville is mourning the loss of an assistant football coach and former player who was remembered in glowing terms by the program and former coaches. It was not publicly disclosed how Isa Washington, the assistant defensive line coach for the Brookwood Broncos,...
High school football team gets police escort after students from opposing school reportedly 'jumped' a player
The Morgan County High School football team had to have a police escort to the interstate after students from the opposing school, Social Circle, reportedly proceeded to “jump” one of their players while the team was loading onto the bus following a game on Friday night. According to...
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
Update: Groovin on the Green concert Friday with Purple Madness has been rescheduled to Sept. 3
Due to the potential for inclement weather, the Groovin on the Green Concert with Purple Madness for Friday has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket” and welcome Purple Madness to the stage at Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022..
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Man killed outside Gwinnett sports bar
A man killed outside a Gwinnett County sports bar early Saturday morning, police said. The Gwinnett Police said officers responded to Sportstime Bar & Grille.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Athens News Matters: The Panel Discusses Possible Changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads
Our panel talks about the week in news, including possible changes to Mitchell Bridge and Timothy Roads, and a major federal grant coming to ACC. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
Fish turn up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spill into Gainesville creek
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - It’s a fishy mystery below the surface of Flat Creek. Rough one hundred fish have turned up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spilled into the Georgia creek. Now, contractors are racing to get those soybeans out of the water in an effort to stop...
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
