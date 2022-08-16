Man threatens FBI after search of Trump’s Florida home, feds say. ‘You Deserve To Die’

After the FBI began searching former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, authorities say a Pennsylvania man was making violent threats against those who work for the federal agency.

Adam Bies, 46, was charged with “influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers” in federal court on Monday, Aug. 15, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Authorities say the Mercer man was behind Gab user account “BlankFocus,” which was posting threats on a “social network that champions free speech.”

“If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die,” one threat says, according to the criminal complaint filed in court.

MEMRI Domestic & Transnational Terrorism Threat Monitor — a program that monitors and analyzes neo-Nazi and white supremacist group online activity — tipped off the FBI on Aug. 11, just days after a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home began, according to court records.

In another post, officials say Bies wrote, “Every single piece of **** who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their ******* toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.”

Officials have not updated court records with the defense attorney who will be representing Bies, so McClatchy News could not request a statement on Aug. 16.

If Bies is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently spoke out against “unfounded attacks” on the agency following a string of threats and other violence.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” he said in a statement. “Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans.”

The FBI seized classified documents from Trump’s Florida home, CBS reported, including four sets of “top secret” documents.

Fox News shows fake photo of judge who signed Mar-a-Lago warrant with Ghislaine Maxwell