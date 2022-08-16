ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man threatens FBI after search of Trump’s Florida home, feds say. ‘You Deserve To Die’

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGKnn_0hJJbGOT00

After the FBI began searching former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, authorities say a Pennsylvania man was making violent threats against those who work for the federal agency.

Adam Bies, 46, was charged with “influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers” in federal court on Monday, Aug. 15, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Authorities say the Mercer man was behind Gab user account “BlankFocus,” which was posting threats on a “social network that champions free speech.”

“If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die,” one threat says, according to the criminal complaint filed in court.

MEMRI Domestic & Transnational Terrorism Threat Monitor — a program that monitors and analyzes neo-Nazi and white supremacist group online activity — tipped off the FBI on Aug. 11, just days after a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home began, according to court records.

In another post, officials say Bies wrote, “Every single piece of **** who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their ******* toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.”

Officials have not updated court records with the defense attorney who will be representing Bies, so McClatchy News could not request a statement on Aug. 16.

If Bies is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently spoke out against “unfounded attacks” on the agency following a string of threats and other violence.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” he said in a statement. “Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans.”

The FBI seized classified documents from Trump’s Florida home, CBS reported, including four sets of “top secret” documents.

Fox News shows fake photo of judge who signed Mar-a-Lago warrant with Ghislaine Maxwell

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Politics#Department Of Justice#Neo Nazi#Mcclatchy News
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
The Independent

Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera

An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
895
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy