Tallahassee, FL

Florida State running back to miss 2022 season due to injury

By Dustin Lewis
 4 days ago

The media was informed of the news following Tuesday's practice.

Florida State has had bad luck with the injury bug at certain positions during fall camp. Last week, head coach Mike Norvell announced that graduate transfer center Kayden Lyles would miss the 2022 season with an injury.

Following a physical scrimmage on Saturday evening, Norvell and the Seminoles were back on the field to begin the final week of the preseason on Tuesday morning. After the session, Norvell addressed the media to announce that walk-on running back CJ Campbell will be sidelined for the remainder of the year with an injury.

"I will announce today that CJ Campbell will be out for the year," Norvell said on Tuesday. "Unfortunate, CJ was a guy that really was coming on in the running back room and really did a phenomenal job with our special team's units. It's definitely going to be a big hit to us."

"Today we worked Josh Burrell, who's a very versatile athlete, put him back in the backfield. Looked great today, I mean it was a really good first day for him," Norvell continued. "With his size, speed, he's got great feet, he's really been coming on at receiver. I like the things that I've seen from him and we'll still have a mix of that as we're going. We want to make sure that we have all plans covered. I thought he really did a good job today."

In Campbell's place, Florida State is trying out redshirt freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell at running back. It's almost out of necessity at this point with the Seminoles down to four scholarship running backs (plus Burrell) due to the loss of Campbell.

The redshirt freshman was looking to break into the rotation after being named Scout Team Player of the Year last fall. Campbell attacked the offseason and performed admirably during the Tour of Duty and spring practice. It's a tough pill to swallow after the work he's put in over the past few months.

The Florida native will focus on rehabbing to make a full return after the new year. The Seminoles will be looking to Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili to play major roles in the backfield. Burrell and true freshman Rodney Hill also have a chance to get involved.

Burrell was excellent throughout Tuesday's practice while Hill has had a stellar fall camp.

Tallahassee, FL
