Read full article on original website
Related
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
Popculture
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie
Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Watch Waylon Jennings Hilariously Imitate Willie Nelson’s Part In “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”
When you think of the all time greats in the country music genre, Waylon Jennings will forever be on the top of the list. A pioneer in the Outlaw Country movement (even if he thought the term was stupid), talk about a guy who did things his way unapologetically, and put out some of the greatest pure country music the genre has ever seen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take A Look At These Stunning Photos Of A Young Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson — or Shotgun Willie, as he is fondly called — is a legend in the country music genre. The American Outlaw Country singer was born in the early ’30s and wrote his first song at the young age of seven. His career started quite early as he began touring locally as a high schooler with the Bohemian Polka band as their lead singer and guitarist.
LOOK: Loretta Lynn Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son Jack
In the late 1940s, Loretta Webb met the man who would become her husband, Oliver Lynn. And though the two had a tumultuous relationship, they remained together for nearly 50 years until Oliver’s death in 1996 at the age of 69. During that time, the couple had six children: Betty, Jack, Ernest, Clara, Peggy, and Patsy.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Asked Pattie Boyd for a Divorce After Ditching Her on the Way to a Party
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. Three years earlier, he asked her for a divorce at a New Year's Eve party.
Beach Boy Dennis Wilson’s Net Worth When He Died
Dennis Wilson had a net worth of $20 million at its peak. However, this Beach Boys member was 'nearly broke' at the time of his death.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Waylon Jennings’ Rendition Of “Gentle On My Mind” Just Might Be The Best One
“Gentle On My Mind” is a comfort song for me… there is never not a good time to play it in my books. Despite what many think, Glen Campbell is not the song’s original composer. John Hartford wrote this song (same guy who wrote Turnpike’s “Long Hot Summer Day), and it was released on his second studio album, Earthwords & Music, in 1967.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nine-Year-Old Girl Crushes Cover Of “Seminole Wind” In Front Of John Anderson
Somebody should’ve put this girl on the John Anderson tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New. We’re only a couple of weeks removed from the release date of that album, featuring Luke Combs singing “Seminole Wind,” Ashley McBryde covering “Straight Tequila Night,” Tyler Childers performing “Shoot Low Sheriff!,” and more.
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of “Shameless” Will Leave You Speechless
As country fans, I’m sure many of us know the Billy Joel classic “Shameless” because of Garth Brooks’ iconic cover. I mean, it took me forever to realize it wasn’t originally by Garth Brooks…. It’s still one of my favorite of his songs though because...
Guitarist Kenny Vaughan Tells The Wild Story Of The Only Time He Saw Merle Haggard Wasted
Merle Haggard was one of a kind. Of course, we’ve all heard plenty of wild tales about the country legend, but I don’t know if I’ve ever heard one as funny as this. Guitarist Kenny Vaughan, who is a longtime fixture in Marty Stuart’s band, spent quite a bit of time around Merle in his early years as a guitar player in Nashville.
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Comments / 0