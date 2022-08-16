Read full article on original website
Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the departure of Broc Kundert to Oregon, there was an opening at Aquin. The Bulldogs filled that role with a name familiar to many schools in the Stateline. Bill Shepherd takes the reigns as head coach at Aquin. This will be Shepherd’s fourth head coaching...
‘Overtime’ high school football preseason special
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special. They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football. Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season. […]
Ashton-Franklin Center ready to surprise a few teams in 2022
FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Ashton Franklin center. But the power of positivity is strong with raider nation. The team believes they will make some noise in the 8-player game. Like Christian Life in Rockford, AFC did not play during the...
Forreston’s senior leadership ready to lead in 2022
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After an 8-3 finish last season, Forreston hopes for a deeper run in the Class 1A playoffs in 2022. The Cardinals quest for a fourth state title since 2014 fell short last fall to the eventual state champions, Lena-Winslow, a team they beat during the regular season. While they lost 13 seniors, another 13 seniors are ready to step in this year. They hope a refreshed mindset will make their last season playing high school football one to remember.
Dakota football rejuvenated by new head coach, new playbook
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Once considered a top contender in Class 1A, Dakota has fallen on some hard times. But with a few new pieces, the Indians feel like they are ready to prove they’re back. Dakota missed the postseason the last two years and went 0-2 during the...
Doyle back in charge at Orangeville, Broncos’ mindset hasn’t changed
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Just one season into the 8-player game and Orangeville has already asserted itself has a perennial state contender. However, it’s back to square one for the Broncos. Orangeville is coming off a runner-up finish after losing to Polo in the state championship last year. The...
The Comeback Kids: Brent Murray and Dairyhäus
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline is no stranger to local ice cream shops. One of those shops, Dairyhäus, is usually a popular choice and has been for almost 40 years. Our next Comeback Kid, Brent Murray is the mastermind behind the downtown Rockton shop. He talks with us about why he came back to run the shop and how he’s shaping new generations.
Saturday, August 20 weather update for central Illinois
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
Rockford University welcomes first-year students to campus
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University welcomes its students to campus ahead of the upcoming school year scheduled to start on Wednesday. Students moved into their dorms this morning followed by a welcome picnic at the burpee student center. An opening ceremony with the university president concludes the day to officially welcome the new regents to campus. The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and hosts around 1,250 students each year.
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
Gov. Pritzker Announces $15 Million to Expand Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today opened the application for the second round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding. The $15 million in funding will increase training opportunities, expand the talent pipeline, and boost diversity in the construction industry and building trades.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Monmouth College student Gayle Walker ('23) of Newark, Illinois, got to spend her summer days and nights at the ballpark while building her résumé, thanks to a new internship program funded by a Monmouth alumnus and his wife. In the spring,...
Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live. Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.
Rock Valley College welcomes community to Advanced Technology Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After holding its grand opening in January, Rock Valley College decided to host an open house at the Advanced Technology Center on Saturday. RVC President Doctor Howard Spearman calls it a community fun day where anyone can come and see what is offered at the ATC. With its expanded footprint into Boone County, the ATC provides higher technology training for the entire area. Spearman knows how important the ATC will be for its students.
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
$54M added to Illinois early childhood education budget
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a grant expansion Thursday supporting early childhood education programs across the state. The 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,000 children who receive early childhood learning support through state-funded programs such as Preschool for All, home visits and programs for expectant mothers and those with children ages three and under.
