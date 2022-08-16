Read full article on original website
Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers threatening witness in rapper Young Thug case
ATLANTA — The Fulton County district attorney says gang sympathizers are threatening the life of a witness and their family in the criminal case against rapper Young Thug and 27 other alleged gang members. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Young Thug Sued For $150K Over Atlanta Concert Amid RICO Incarceration
Atlanta, GA – Young Thug has been sued for $150,000 over an Atlanta concert that was set to take place this summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The rapper (real name Jeffery Williams) reportedly agreed to perform a “Young Thug and Friends” show at State Farm Arena on June 18, but due to his incarceration, was unable to deliver.
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
J.I.D, Money Man, Jacquees and More Rep Atlanta on Pandora’s City Vibes Station
Atlanta is a city steeped in talent. From hip-hop to R&B, there's an artist to suit every music taste, which means everyone can catch a vibe. Pandora highlights the artists, music and culture from the capital of the Peach State on the aptly titled City Vibes station, hosted by J.I.D, Money Man and Jacquees.
