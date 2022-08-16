Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Biden's oil, gas moratorium dealt potentially fatal blow by federal court
A federal district court blocked the Biden administration's moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing, a potentially fatal blow to the policy that has been tied up in a legal battle since early 2021. U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty issued a permanent injunction...
abovethelaw.com
Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge
Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
abovethelaw.com
Miami Biglaw Firms Are Looking To Wow Law Students, Laterals
Biglaw firms now have a relatively big presence in Miami, and those that have recently arrived to the area are looking for new blood through OCI and lateral recruitment that will make their firms even hotter than the Magic City’s weather. In fact, four of the city’s latest entrants...
abovethelaw.com
The Legal Profession's Sisyphus Is Getting Really Tired
Do you know the myth of Sisyphus? He keeps pushing a rock up a mountain only to have it fall back when he gets it to the top. It’s like the legal profession with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Very slow progress up that mountain. Hopefully, unlike Sisyphus, DEI will scale the mountain and stay there, but it won’t happen any time soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
This Top Law School Is Fit For A Superhero
Hint: She not only attended this top-tier law school, she’s also a member of the Order of the Coif. BigHand’s latest research from over 800 legal professionals demonstrates industry commitment to investing in resource management people and technology, reinforcing the importance of effective talent…
abovethelaw.com
Alex Jones Making Too Much Money Off Sandy Hook Trial Publicity To Take Off Work To Face Accusers, Lawyers Say
Alex Jones and his lawyers do not lack for chutzpah. In fact, it would be appropriate to say that they have some balls. Last week, they filed an emergency motion to amend the bankruptcy order for Free Speech Systems (FSS), the parent company of Infowars, which is selling so much swag that it needs more cash to pay its vendors.
abovethelaw.com
Is All Hope Lost For Biglaw Special Bonuses This Summer?
Biglaw firms have played this waiting game before when it comes to bonuses, but this is getting to be a bit much. Where is Milbank? What about Davis Polk? There’s nothing like Cravath’s seal of approval to kick off bonus matches, but the firm has thus far remained silent.
Comments / 0