abovethelaw.com

Florida's Anti-Woke Law Benchslapped By Federal Judge

Ron DeSantis is hard at work rushing right-wing fever dreams into law — never mind that they’re unlikely to pass constitutional muster. And it turns out “Individual Freedom Act,” also known as the Stop Woke Act, does not pass the sniff test according to a federal judge.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Biglaw Firms Are Looking To Wow Law Students, Laterals

Biglaw firms now have a relatively big presence in Miami, and those that have recently arrived to the area are looking for new blood through OCI and lateral recruitment that will make their firms even hotter than the Magic City’s weather. In fact, four of the city’s latest entrants...
MIAMI, FL
The Legal Profession's Sisyphus Is Getting Really Tired

Do you know the myth of Sisyphus? He keeps pushing a rock up a mountain only to have it fall back when he gets it to the top. It’s like the legal profession with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Very slow progress up that mountain. Hopefully, unlike Sisyphus, DEI will scale the mountain and stay there, but it won’t happen any time soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
This Top Law School Is Fit For A Superhero

Hint: She not only attended this top-tier law school, she’s also a member of the Order of the Coif. BigHand’s latest research from over 800 legal professionals demonstrates industry commitment to investing in resource management people and technology, reinforcing the importance of effective talent…
EDUCATION
Is All Hope Lost For Biglaw Special Bonuses This Summer?

Biglaw firms have played this waiting game before when it comes to bonuses, but this is getting to be a bit much. Where is Milbank? What about Davis Polk? There’s nothing like Cravath’s seal of approval to kick off bonus matches, but the firm has thus far remained silent.
ECONOMY

