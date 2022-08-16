Read full article on original website
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
2022 ACM Honors Will Bring All-Star Lineup to Fox
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors will celebrate artists including Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and the awards show will make its debut on its new network, Fox, when it returns to television in September. The annual awards show, which is billed as "country music's favorite night," is celebrating...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
Watch Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Chris Stapleton, & Kid Rock Perform The Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” Back In 2016
I mean, Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Chris Stapleton, and Kid Rock teaming up to perform one of the greatest southern rock songs of all time?. I found myself going down a rabbit hole here recently, and all of a sudden this hidden gem popped up on my timeline…. We’re talking...
Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”
Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history. I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit. From country, to southern...
Monarch - Country Music Legends To Guest-star - Press Release
COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCES THROUGHOUT THE PREMIERE SEASON. All-New Country Music-Themed Family Drama to Debut with Two-Night Event. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following the FOX NFL Doubleheader. Then Continues...
Jamey Johnson & Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Waylon Jennings’ “Luckenbach, Texas” Is Pure & Simple Country Music Perfection
At a benefit show in Nashville at 3rd and Lindsley back in 2020, two country powerhouses in Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson teamed up for a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ hit “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love).”. They gave it a bit of a soulful, bluesy...
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
Ben Rector Has an Amazing Snoop Dogg Story to Tell — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Hank Williams Jr., Shooter Jennings & Jamey Johnson Team Up For Waylon Jennings Medley
Diggin’ into the vault. We’re taking it all the way back to 2012 and a performance from SiriusXM Radio‘s Outlaw Country station. The great Hank Williams Jr., Jamey Johnson, and Shooter Jennings took the opportunity to tip the cap to a premiere country music outlaw (and Shooter’s old man), the great Waylon Jennings.
Michelle Branch Splits From the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage. The split was confirmed by Branch on Thursday (Aug. 11), via a statement shared by TMZ. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch says. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert to Feature Travis Barker, Livestream on Paramount+
The first of two tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The event will be livestreamed on Paramount+ according to Deadline. The performance will also be available to stream on demand upon its’ conclusion. Joel Gallen directs the event and Emer Patten produces.
“God Bless Merle Haggard” – Kendell Marvel Goes Into Crowd To Defend His Fans & One Of Country Music’s Greats
Kendell Marvel is known for many things. He is a Grammy-award winning songwriter who has penned songs and worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, George Straight and Jake Owen. He is a talented solo artist in his own right, and, if I’m being real here, he should probably have a black belt in jujitsu, or play ball for the Tennessee Titans.
Kane Brown Nabs Eighth No. 1 Song, Talks New Music
Kane Brown is celebrating his eighth No. 1 song this week with "Like I Love Country Music," his fastest rising hit to date. "Like I Love Country Music" comes on the heels of his last chart-topper, "One Mississippi," and also topped the Australian and Canadian charts this week. Brown wrote...
Get a taste of Kane Brown’s personal playlist with KANE-FM
Now available via Audacy is KANE-FM, a radio station created by Kane Brown himself featuring all his favorites songs and artists that inspire him most. Listen now!
These Earworms Are Hard to Hook, Unless You’re in This Year’s Nashville Songwriters Hall Class
When Shania Twain launched the best-selling studio album in country history with a cheerleading musical phrase, she underscored the importance of the elusive instrumental hook. The phrase in question — a seven-note sequence that defines her anthemic “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” — helps to understand why Twain is...
Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Laura Veltz Pulls Back the Curtain on Making Music
The day that Laura Veltz committed to giving songwriting a go, was like “the day [her] life began.” It was sometime in 2008 and she had moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after finding out that songwriter could be a job title. “I was relieved that I could make music....
