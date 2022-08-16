ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

2022 ACM Honors Will Bring All-Star Lineup to Fox

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors will celebrate artists including Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and the awards show will make its debut on its new network, Fox, when it returns to television in September. The annual awards show, which is billed as "country music's favorite night," is celebrating...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Country Music Legends To Guest-star - Press Release

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCES THROUGHOUT THE PREMIERE SEASON. All-New Country Music-Themed Family Drama to Debut with Two-Night Event. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following the FOX NFL Doubleheader. Then Continues...
Taste of Country

Michelle Branch Splits From the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage. The split was confirmed by Branch on Thursday (Aug. 11), via a statement shared by TMZ. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch says. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Whiskey Riff

“God Bless Merle Haggard” – Kendell Marvel Goes Into Crowd To Defend His Fans & One Of Country Music’s Greats

Kendell Marvel is known for many things. He is a Grammy-award winning songwriter who has penned songs and worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, George Straight and Jake Owen. He is a talented solo artist in his own right, and, if I’m being real here, he should probably have a black belt in jujitsu, or play ball for the Tennessee Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Kane Brown Nabs Eighth No. 1 Song, Talks New Music

Kane Brown is celebrating his eighth No. 1 song this week with "Like I Love Country Music," his fastest rising hit to date. "Like I Love Country Music" comes on the heels of his last chart-topper, "One Mississippi," and also topped the Australian and Canadian charts this week. Brown wrote...
MUSIC
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

