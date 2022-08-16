Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage. The split was confirmed by Branch on Thursday (Aug. 11), via a statement shared by TMZ. "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch says. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 7 DAYS AGO