MADISON, Neb.-- A Nebraska animal clinic is making a name for itself by helping out cats. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic is becoming a popular spot not only around northeast Nebraska but the whole state as well for its Barn Cat program. The program takes in dozens of cats at a time to have them safety spayed and neutered before returning them where they’re originally from and this helps with things like overpopulation.

MADISON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO