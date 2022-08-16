Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska troopers called for trespassers find buried meth
WINSIDE, Neb. (AP) — State troopers called to a farm in northeastern Nebraska for reports of two people trespassing not only found the suspected trespassers, but more than 20 pounds of illicit drugs buried in a field, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Troopers responded Wednesday after residents near Winside...
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
norfolkneradio.com
Counterfeit $100 sends Norfolk man to jail
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after he tried to pass a counterfeit bill. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Employees informed officers that a man later identified as Taylor Nelson, 33 of Norfolk, attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka with a counterfeit $100.
KETV.com
Investigators looking into wife of suspect in Laurel, Nebraska homicides
LAUREL, Neb. — It's been two weeks since four people were killed in Laurel, Nebraska, and the homicide suspect is still in a hospital bed. Jason A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is still being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
Man killed in crash after offering roadside assistance outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft
MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy starting in September
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy will give the residents of Norfolk a chance to see how the city government works. Participants will get to see the city's snow plows, look inside a city jail, and hear the latest from the mayor. Norfolk 101 offers residents of Norfolk the...
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Wayne man killed in Dodge County accident identified
WAYNE, Neb. -- The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Friday has been identified. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Kei'Dron King of Wayne was killed in the wreck on Highway 275. Authorities said King was westbound on Hwy 275 in Scribner, when he crossed the center...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts appoints new judge to County Court for Fifth Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Friday afternoon it was announced that Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Denise Kracl to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District. The District that Kracl, of Schuyler, will be serving are Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. 48-year-old Kracl has served as...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify man killed in crash
Authorities have identified the man that was killed in a Friday night two-car accident south of Scribner. At 9:05 p.m., Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on Highway 275 and Logan Street just south of Scribner. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Kei’Dron King, 35, of Wayne died as a result of his injuries.
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
News Channel Nebraska
Local animal clinic gaining recognition for cat program
MADISON, Neb.-- A Nebraska animal clinic is making a name for itself by helping out cats. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic is becoming a popular spot not only around northeast Nebraska but the whole state as well for its Barn Cat program. The program takes in dozens of cats at a time to have them safety spayed and neutered before returning them where they’re originally from and this helps with things like overpopulation.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
