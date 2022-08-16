finally they did something good for those poor sad captive creatures. let's not forget that is exactly what they are prisoners for our amusement...
I did not realize that whales could live to be that old! As much as I would like to see Lolita be free, I really don't think she would survive. She will have no idea on how to hunt for her own food. Or how to interact with others. And will her 93 year old mother recognize/remember her 52 year old daughter? I really don't see a good ending. Maybe a sanctuary would be better.
let her go free, stop putting GOD'S ANIMALS ON DISPLAY. THEY WERE MEANT TO BE WILD. UNLESS THEY ARE PERMANENTLY DISABLED. THEN YOU HAVE A SANCTUARY FOR THEM.
Related
Captive Orca Lolita's 93-Year-Old Wild Mom Spotted for First Time This Year
Several Octopuses Have Escaped From Their Aquarium Enclosures — But Why?
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks
Dozens of sharks lurk yards from coastline weeks after swimmer was ‘spat out’ by predator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
Bear Cub Goes On Insane Trip After Accidentally Eating Hallucinogenic Honey
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
Boy Finds Enormous Tooth of Prehistoric Megatooth Shark in South Carolina
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
GreenMatters
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 34