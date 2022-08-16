Read full article on original website
letsbeardown.com
8-YEAR-OLD KID RUNS ON FIELD DURING WHITE SOX GAME IN CHICAGO
Usually when a fan storm a field, the security guards are not shy about using brutal force to tackle the adult. However, during yesterday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, it was a little different. This time, instead of a normal drunk fan running on the field, it was an 8-year-old boy.
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
August 19, 2022
Friends of the Fox River (FOTFR) and Two Brother’s Roundhouse in Aurora will hold an evening of information and discussion Wednesday, Aug. 24 to help provide better understanding of Fox River restoration and dam removal. Friends of the Fox River representatives will address Fox River history, common concerns with support...
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown: Palatine
Palatine is the next town to be highlighted in WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series on Thursday, August 25. Located 30 miles northwest of the city, the European settlement of Palatine dates to the 1830s. George Ela is credited with being the first settler to live in the area, building a log cabin in Deer Grove in 1835.
northernstar.info
Board of Trustees addresses pending sale of Hoffman Estates campus
In a special meeting called on Aug. 18, the NIU Board of Trustees confirmed that the Hoffman Estates campus, 5555 Trillium Blvd, has a potential buyer and that the university should close on the sale quickly. On March 18, 2021, the Board had determined that the Hoffman Estates campus was...
wjol.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Northern Lights forecast Chicago: Aurora borealis may be visible Thursday due to geostorm
Geomagnetic storms also have the potential to disrupt the electric power grid, GPS and satellite operations.
Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club makes a big difference
The evening news recently carried stories of tragic events, with follow-up stories of Therapy Dogs and sometimes other trained therapy animals visiting the afflicted area. For the past 20 years the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club (FVTDC) has had team members answer the call when tragedy strikes. The canine/human teams make regular visits to spread cheer to hospital patients staff members, nursing homes, schools, and reading events at libraries.
100th birthday salute to Edward Bye in Villa Park
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker’s cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois
Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
