Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
Todd Rundgren Announces New Album Space Force Feat. Adrien Belew, Sparks, Rivers Cuomo, The Roots, & More
Pioneering music veteran Todd Rundgren will return this fall, and he’s bringing a bunch of friends with him. Rundgren’s new album Space Force has a stacked guest list including the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby.
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Watch Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn (a.k.a. Eddie) meet — and jam with! — Metallica
Eddie Munson lived to shred another day — backstage at Lollapalooza, anyway. At a crucial moment in the Stranger Things season 4 finale, Eddie busted out an epic rendition of Metallica's 1986 heavy-metal classic "Master of Puppets." And now Joseph Quinn, who plays sweet, doomed Eddie, has jammed with the masters of puppets themselves.
How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium
Streaming and broadcast details of the September 3 tribute show – which will feature members of AC/DC, Rush, Queen, Metallica and Led Zeppelin – have been announced. In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Friday at Lollapalooza included sets from Black Sabbath, the Black Keys, the Shins, and more
On the opening day of Lollapalooza 2012 in Chicago, people could only talk about two things: The oppressive heat (which isn't really news for anyone who has ever spent three days repeatedly crossing Grant Park in August), and whether or not Black Sabbath was going to make everybody sad. Obviously,...
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
Greg Dulli on Assembling the Afghan Whigs in Isolation and Missing Mark Lanegan
Greg Dulli lives alone in Los Angeles, but when he picks up the phone, there are voices and music on the other end of the line. “I got to get it together a little bit,” he says as he moves from room to room, silencing radios playing his favorite French station, FIP. Later today, Dulli’s flying to Europe to start a tour with the Afghan Whigs, the angsty, soul-influenced alt-rock band he cofounded in Cincinnati in 1986, and he has been packing and prepping while drawing vibes from the station’s typically eclectic mix of music by film composer Ennio Morricone,...
CMT Premiere: Crossover Artist Andrew Farriss Expresses His Gratitude In "You Are My Rock" Music Video
Andrew Farriss is no stranger to the spotlight. The multi-talented musician spent the last 40 years touring the globe with the Australian rock band, INXS. After selling 80 million records and scoring several accolades, the hitmaker decided to embark on a solo career. Instead of staying in the alternative-rock lane,...
