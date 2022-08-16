ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Golf.com

Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best

Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘A good addition’: Why Rory McIlroy is feeling bullish about the PGA Tour’s new hire

As the LIV Golf drama reached fever pitch over the last several months, Rory McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour’s most vocal supporters. As a member of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Committee, McIlroy has more of an insider’s perspective than most, and when the PGA Tour announced that Jason Gore would be joining the PGA Tour as Senior Vice President, Player Advisor to the Commissioner, McIlroy was naturally one of the first players to be asked for comment after his second-round 68 at the BMW Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

How poor was this pro’s putting round? One of the worst ever recorded.

He finished strong. On the 18th hole at Wilmington Country Club on Thursday, after chipping on from just over the green, Luke List dropped a 3-foot, 7-inch putt. Then there were his other putts. He took 37 more during the BMW Championship first round. He made none longer than the...
GOLF
Golf.com

How to watch the BMW Championship on Saturday: Round 3 live coverage

The third round of the 2022 BMW Championship kicks off Saturday morning at Wilmington Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Heading into the third round of the BMW Championship, an old familiar face finds himself in the lead: Adam Scott. The 2013 Masters champion followed up a first-round 65 with a two-under 69 on Friday, moving him to eight under and giving him a one-shot lead with 36 holes to play.
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s what LIV golfers can and can’t do, according to their contracts

As litigation continues in the LIV vs. PGA Tour dispute, more and more information is becoming available as it pertains to the upstart golf league. With a handful of legal documents — such as players contracts, which the Wall Street Journal examined earlier this week — becoming unsealed in recent days, it’s given curious observers an opportunity to look under the hood to understand the nuances of LIV. While the legal jargon can be a little difficult to decipher, there’s still plenty of takeaways from these documents.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy involved in bizarre incident with fan — and remote-controlled ball

Rory McIlroy turned his head back and looked confused. He then got his caddie, Harry Diamond, to take a look. To the right of the 15th green at Wilmington Country Club, in a bunker, was the ball of his playing partner, Scott Stallings. McIlroy’s ball was on the green, to the right of the hole, and about 15 feet away.
NFL
Golf.com

2022 BMW Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings for Sunday

The 2022 BMW Championship comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at Wilmington Country Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for BMW Round 4. On Saturday at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay fired...
GOLF
Golf.com

FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with injury

Will Zalatoris‘ week is done at the BMW Championship after bowing out due to injury early in Saturday’s third round. And his WD carries significant FedEx Cup ramifications. Last week’s winner was leading the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week and was trading the top spot in...
GOLF
Golf.com

Report: Tiger Woods-led meeting floated ‘tour within tour’ idea for top pros

Details of the Tiger Woods-led PGA Tour players-only meeting earlier this week in Wilmington, Delaware, are starting to emerge. And perhaps the biggest thought discussed by the group of about 20 top players, according to reports from both the Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck and Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig, is the idea of a ‘tour within a tour’ — 60 players could play in 18 no-cut events on the PGA Tour featuring $20 million purses.
