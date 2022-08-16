Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Golf.com
Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best
Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
‘A good addition’: Why Rory McIlroy is feeling bullish about the PGA Tour’s new hire
As the LIV Golf drama reached fever pitch over the last several months, Rory McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour’s most vocal supporters. As a member of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Committee, McIlroy has more of an insider’s perspective than most, and when the PGA Tour announced that Jason Gore would be joining the PGA Tour as Senior Vice President, Player Advisor to the Commissioner, McIlroy was naturally one of the first players to be asked for comment after his second-round 68 at the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
How poor was this pro’s putting round? One of the worst ever recorded.
He finished strong. On the 18th hole at Wilmington Country Club on Thursday, after chipping on from just over the green, Luke List dropped a 3-foot, 7-inch putt. Then there were his other putts. He took 37 more during the BMW Championship first round. He made none longer than the...
Golf.com
How to watch the BMW Championship on Saturday: Round 3 live coverage
The third round of the 2022 BMW Championship kicks off Saturday morning at Wilmington Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Heading into the third round of the BMW Championship, an old familiar face finds himself in the lead: Adam Scott. The 2013 Masters champion followed up a first-round 65 with a two-under 69 on Friday, moving him to eight under and giving him a one-shot lead with 36 holes to play.
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
Golf.com
Here’s what LIV golfers can and can’t do, according to their contracts
As litigation continues in the LIV vs. PGA Tour dispute, more and more information is becoming available as it pertains to the upstart golf league. With a handful of legal documents — such as players contracts, which the Wall Street Journal examined earlier this week — becoming unsealed in recent days, it’s given curious observers an opportunity to look under the hood to understand the nuances of LIV. While the legal jargon can be a little difficult to decipher, there’s still plenty of takeaways from these documents.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy involved in bizarre incident with fan — and remote-controlled ball
Rory McIlroy turned his head back and looked confused. He then got his caddie, Harry Diamond, to take a look. To the right of the 15th green at Wilmington Country Club, in a bunker, was the ball of his playing partner, Scott Stallings. McIlroy’s ball was on the green, to the right of the hole, and about 15 feet away.
Golf.com
2022 BMW Championship tee times: Round 4 pairings for Sunday
The 2022 BMW Championship comes to an end on Sunday with the final round at Wilmington Country Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for BMW Round 4. On Saturday at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay fired...
Golf.com
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with injury
Will Zalatoris‘ week is done at the BMW Championship after bowing out due to injury early in Saturday’s third round. And his WD carries significant FedEx Cup ramifications. Last week’s winner was leading the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week and was trading the top spot in...
Golf.com
Report: Tiger Woods-led meeting floated ‘tour within tour’ idea for top pros
Details of the Tiger Woods-led PGA Tour players-only meeting earlier this week in Wilmington, Delaware, are starting to emerge. And perhaps the biggest thought discussed by the group of about 20 top players, according to reports from both the Fire Pit Collective’s Alan Shipnuck and Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig, is the idea of a ‘tour within a tour’ — 60 players could play in 18 no-cut events on the PGA Tour featuring $20 million purses.
Golf.com
‘We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods’: Greg Norman clarifies LIV offer
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods would have earned the $700 million to $800 million sum that he himself earlier confirmed was on the table had Woods signed with the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. But in an interview this week with Fox Sports Australia, Norman denied that Woods was offered...
Golf.com
‘Vengeance under the guise of growing the game’: Analyst blasts LIV, Greg Norman
Greg Norman, she wrote, has taken on the PGA Tour before, and is doing so this time under “an empty promise.”. LIV Golf, she wrote, is “exhibition golf that has no soul” and is wrecking the sport. The LPGA, she wrote, should not only not meet with...
