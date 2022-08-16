Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
Park Ridge elementary school custodian hides camera in bathroom: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school is being charged with unlawful video recording after a camera was found in a bathroom. On May 27, a woman who works at Washington Elementary School was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode.
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
Chicago cops seek kidnapper who snatched 9-year-old at North Side grocery store
Update August 18 — The Chicago Police Department released one additional image today:. Chicago police just released surveillance images of the man they say tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl outside a West Ridge grocery store on Wednesday morning. The man in these pictures grabbed the girl, who was...
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
Armed robbery crew shoots 1 man, robs 4 others in Edgewater during 15-minute crime spree
Editor’s note: A fully updated report about the crime spree is available at this link. A group of armed men swept through Edgewater overnight, robbing five men and shooting one of them, according to Chicago police reports obtained by CWBChicago. While the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement...
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
