Naperville, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
City
Naperville, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in fatal shooting at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man when a fight broke out at a party this July in the Logan Square neighborhood. Lionel Serrano, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said. Police identified him as the gunman who shot and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bartlett man gets 50 years for gunning down 29-year-old outside Bloomingdale spa

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - A Bartlett man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting another man outside a suburban spa nearly four years ago. On Sept. 28, 2018, officers with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Bella One Spa located on Lake Street in unincorporated Bloomingdale.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge elementary school custodian hides camera in bathroom: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school is being charged with unlawful video recording after a camera was found in a bathroom. On May 27, a woman who works at Washington Elementary School was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris

A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family of man shot by CPD officer on Near West Side speaks out

CHICAGO — The mother of a man shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer is speaking out publicly for the first time since the Near West Side incident. Raymond Comer, 37, is still fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital after he was shot last week. According to his family he’s now paralyzed after they […]
CHICAGO, IL
