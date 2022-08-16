Read full article on original website
Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean. The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs. There were two locations where people could dump,...
Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources. The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
RIFA works to fill the buses and fill students’ bellies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Regional Interfaith Association, RIFA, held their annual Pack the Bus fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. “We do this once a year, we have buses parked at Walmart north, Walmart south, Kroger Lynnwood, Kroger University and Kroger Stonebrook. We will be here until 3:30 this afternoon and the goal is to fill all of the buses up with the Snack Backpack food items,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director, RIFA.
David Cook, LOLO headline local concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two powerful music talents team up to entertain fans at local concert. Jackson native artist, songwriter, actress, composer and activist LOLO was the opening performer for the Thursday night’s concert held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson. The featured performer was David Cook, who...
Lane College officials receives award
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service. According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. The award was given by the...
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris reflects on 15 years of service as term ends
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local mayor is reaching the end of his term. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says he has always had an interest and been involved in politics. He grew up in Henderson County where he served two terms on the City Board in Lexington. He then moved to Jackson and started building the Republican Party in 1990.
Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
Volleyball team gets training from fire department
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Union University Volleyball team stepped into the shoes of the Jackson Fire Department on Friday to practice working as a team. “Teach them some team dynamics, go through some workouts that we would put our recruits through, some firefighting drills. We do that to help implement working as a team and different things,” said Jana Compton, a Training Officer for the Jackson Fire Department.
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
Mike Reaves Jr.
Services for Mr. Mike Reaves, Jr. age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M. If you like to send...
Lexington Utilities issues 24-hour boil water notice for customers
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities is issuing a boil water notice. All customers are advised to boil any water before drinking for approximately 24 hours. The utility company announced the issue around 8 a.m. on Thursday, citing a water main break near West Church Street. Customers may experience lower...
Mom of 4 shares lunchbox ideas for back-to-school season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The back to school season can be an exciting yet chaotic time for students and their families. Mom of four and recipe developer Siri Daly has some advice to help make those busy mornings run smoother, starting with preparing lunches. Daly says some of her favorite...
Scattered Showers And Storms Will Increase Into The Weekend
Some scattered heavy downpours this morning on the edge of a warm front that is stretching over the area this morning. We’ve already seen radar estimates up to 2 inches that’s fallen in some of the heavier showers. While some of us in and around Jackson and Lexington have had heavy rain, most have seen little or no rain at all.
35 inmates achieve their own diploma, certificate
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — CoreCivic says 35 inmates have achieved their own diploma or certificate. On Thursday, CoreCivic says the inmates from the CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility attended a graduation ceremony, with 15 people earning their high school equivalency diploma, seven earning a vocational certificate in carpentry, 10 earning their vocational certificate in electrical, and four others earning a vocational certificate in HVAC.
Fidelity conducts study on caregivers concerns
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new study shows planning ahead when becoming a caregiver helps put those in the role at ease. Fidelity Investments conducted a recent study asking caregivers about the concerns they have. Stacey Watson says in the study, the main concern was who would take care of...
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
