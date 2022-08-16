ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aaron Boone Makes His Thoughts On Yankees Skid Clear

The New York Yankees' struggles continued on Friday night, losing 4-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays at home. During the first half of the season, the Yankees were nearly unstoppable. In August, however, their bats have gone silent. Since Aug. 6, the Bronx Bombers have suffered five shutout losses. That's...
