brproud.com
EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
‘Father figure’ accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with first-degree rape of a minor. His arrest stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. “SVU […]
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
brproud.com
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for exploitation of the infirmed
Two people have been arrested after allegedly charging a total of $30,000 on the victim's credit card.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
brproud.com
Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
brproud.com
Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
Baton Rouge Police Arrest 16-Year-Old – Seize a Dozen Guns, Heroin, and Meth
A teenager was reportedly arrested by Baton Rouge police officers after receiving a tip about someone selling drugs at a gas station along College Drive.
LPSO detectives search for 3 fugitives at-large
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for three fugitives who remain at-large. Cody Crouch, 32, is wanted for criminal conspiracy/simple burglary, criminal conspiracy/unauthorized entry of a place of business, criminal conspiracy/theft and illegal possession of stolen things, according to authorities. Kenneth Self...
brproud.com
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
‘Hung Jury’ declared in case of man accused in deadly shooting outside Erwinville bar
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of a man in West Baton Rouge Parish in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar ended in a “hung jury” on Thursday, Aug. 18. After deliberating for almost 9 hours, jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict...
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
stmarynow.com
Theft, battery arrests reported by local police
- —Danny Wayne Aucoin, 48, Donaldsonville, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant alleging failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bail was set at $568. —Brock Matthew Menard, 36, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant alleging battery...
