Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Gas prices continue to drop, Salt & Straw launching 'pups cups' this week & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Teacher Sparks Debate After Showing Empty Classroom: 'We Buy Everything'
"How do [people] expect me to *want* to finish my degree if this is what's waiting for me," one viewer commented.
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
CBS News
Teachers are using Amazon lists to gather school supplies for their students
Teachers are taking to Amazon to fill up their back-to-school lists and are enlisting the help of friends, family, and the public. But why is it needed? How is Amazon helping? Can the schools do anything?
About 28,000 A-level students who want to go to university ‘have no offer’
About 28,000 students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who applied to go to university are without an offer just days before A-level results are due to be published, according to data experts. In what promises to be one of the most competitive university admission rounds in recent memory, analysis...
These are the most important lessons from my 43 years in the classroom
“So, what did you learn?”I had retired one month earlier from New Jersey’s Whippany Park High School 43 years after I’d arrived. Now my lunch companion, a wonderful friend and mentor who had retired over a decade ago, surprised me with the question. ...
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study: General Introduction
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies
As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
Students say excitement levels ‘through the roof’ after getting A-level results
Students at Peter Symonds College in Winchester have spoken of their high “excitement levels” as they received their exam results despite facing the disruptions of pandemic lockdowns.John Diedrick, 18, from Winchester, Hampshire, has secured a place to study aerospace engineering at the University of Birmingham having gained A* grades in geography, maths and his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) with an A in physics.He said: “My excitement levels are really high, I am just relieved that I have got the grades and I have all the options open to me.“I am very excited to move out of home and be independent...
4 Cheap Alternatives To Buying College Textbooks
The average full-time, in-state undergraduate student pays $1,226 for books and supplies each academic year. As a former first-generation college student, Josh Lachs said these textbook costs can come...
A Tool That Monitors How Long Kids Are in the Bathroom Is Now in 1,000 American Schools
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. e-HallPass, a digital system that students have to use to request to leave their classroom and which takes note of how long they’ve been away, including to visit the bathroom, has spread into at least a thousand schools around the United States.
Digital Trends
The 7 best printers for college students
College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
BBC
Students reveal 'tough' reality of pandemic exams
Students in Norfolk who have opened their A-level results have been describing how tough they found it to study during the pandemic. Thousands of young people have received exam results after anxiously waiting to find out the next step in their career. This year's cohort are the first to sit...
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told
Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
Pupils disqualified after A-level chemistry papers stolen and posted online
Pupils who had access to an A-level chemistry exam stolen from a Parcelforce delivery van have been disqualified.The exam board AQA identified students who had “full access” to the chemistry paper 2 test after it was leaked online, confirming that the pupils had been disqualified and the theft had been reported to the police. The board confirmed the paper was stolen as it was in transit to a school and offered for sale on social media. Police are “still working to find those responsible”, AQA said in an email to leaders, seen by Schools Week.Images of the exam were also...
As a new year starts, schools prepare for fewer masks, more learning and joy
More than 50 million children are slowly returning to classrooms for the new school year — the third year in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the first year was defined by widespread school closures, and the second by bitter fights over masking, what stories will define this year?
US News and World Report
Pricey Pencils, Paper: U.S. Teachers Get Schooled in Inflation
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Teachers face a harsh lesson as inflation drives up the cost of everything from paper to pencils before the school year begins, leading some to cut back on supplies - or substitute with cheaper items. "If you ask any teacher, Ticonderoga pencils are it," said Kristina...
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
A-level results - live: Hundreds of thousands of students to learn grades and university places
Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to receive their A-level exam results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday, with grades expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.Students who sat exams for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak are expected to face tough competition for university places, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be "pain-free" for all, as some students...
