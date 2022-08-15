ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies

As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
The Independent

Students say excitement levels ‘through the roof’ after getting A-level results

Students at Peter Symonds College in Winchester have spoken of their high “excitement levels” as they received their exam results despite facing the disruptions of pandemic lockdowns.John Diedrick, 18, from Winchester, Hampshire, has secured a place to study aerospace engineering at the University of Birmingham having gained A* grades in geography, maths and his Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) with an A in physics.He said: “My excitement levels are really high, I am just relieved that I have got the grades and I have all the options open to me.“I am very excited to move out of home and be independent...
The 7 best printers for college students

College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
Students reveal 'tough' reality of pandemic exams

Students in Norfolk who have opened their A-level results have been describing how tough they found it to study during the pandemic. Thousands of young people have received exam results after anxiously waiting to find out the next step in their career. This year's cohort are the first to sit...
Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told

Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
Pupils disqualified after A-level chemistry papers stolen and posted online

Pupils who had access to an A-level chemistry exam stolen from a Parcelforce delivery van have been disqualified.The exam board AQA identified students who had “full access” to the chemistry paper 2 test after it was leaked online, confirming that the pupils had been disqualified and the theft had been reported to the police. The board confirmed the paper was stolen as it was in transit to a school and offered for sale on social media. Police are “still working to find those responsible”, AQA said in an email to leaders, seen by Schools Week.Images of the exam were also...
Pricey Pencils, Paper: U.S. Teachers Get Schooled in Inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Teachers face a harsh lesson as inflation drives up the cost of everything from paper to pencils before the school year begins, leading some to cut back on supplies - or substitute with cheaper items. "If you ask any teacher, Ticonderoga pencils are it," said Kristina...
A-level results - live: Hundreds of thousands of students to learn grades and university places

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to receive their A-level exam results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday, with grades expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.Students who sat exams for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak are expected to face tough competition for university places, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be "pain-free" for all, as some students...
