ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Flash Flood in Western China Left at Least 16 People Dead

Following severe floods in western China, at least 16 people have died. Following late-night floods and heavy rain that caused landslides and converted a hilly area in China into a deadly flash flood, 18 individuals are still unaccounted for. Flash Flood. Flooding brought on by significant or severe rainfall over...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn

Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".Dr Lara Mani, an expert in...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
AFP

Hundreds evacuated as 'frightening' floods hit New Zealand

Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after dramatic flooding prompted a state of emergency in three regions. A state of emergency was declared Wednesday in Buller, on the west coast, and Nelson -- where 233 homes have been evacuated after a month's worth of rain fell in just 15 hours.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20

Somali security forces said they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shadaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that’s popular with Somalian lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege ended around midnight on Sunday as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given a detailed explanation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Disaster Management#The China Daily#United Nations#Cnn
natureworldnews.com

Study Suggest That the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Caused a Massive Disruption to Agriculture in India

India's agricultural system is mostly centered on input-intensive monocropping of basic crops. According to a study published on August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, New Delhi, India, and colleagues, while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence

The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. The siege ended around midnight, police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters. “During the attack, the security forces rescued many civilians trapped in the hotel, including women and children,” he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Plume of smoke rises as drone said to be shot down in Crimea

A plume of smoke rose over buildings in Sevastopol, Crimea, after a drone was said to be shot down above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday, 20 August.This video shows black smoke rising from the building in the port.Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed governor of the city, said that a drone fell on the roof of the building after it was shot down by the fleet’s forces at around 8am local time.Mr Razvozhaev said that no injuries were reported.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Huge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosionsHuge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosionsSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosions
EUROPE
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Rare Dolphin Found Dead in a Beach in the Philippines

Rare Irrawaddy dolphin found dead in Camarines Sur, Philippines. On Tuesday, an Irrawaddy dolphin that had died was discovered along the beach in Barangay Bonot, Calabanga town, Camarines Sur province. Sudden Appearance. It was the first time an Irrawaddy dolphin had been seen in Bicol, according to a statement released...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy