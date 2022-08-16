Read full article on original website
Related
Pakistan floods kill 580 and bring misery to millions
Government accused of inaction as downpours leave schools destroyed, homes ruined, crops failing and cholera on the rise
natureworldnews.com
Flash Flood in Western China Left at Least 16 People Dead
Following severe floods in western China, at least 16 people have died. Following late-night floods and heavy rain that caused landslides and converted a hilly area in China into a deadly flash flood, 18 individuals are still unaccounted for. Flash Flood. Flooding brought on by significant or severe rainfall over...
natureworldnews.com
Elephant Stabbed Owner to Death After Being Forced to Work in 89-Degree Heat
After being made to work by carrying wood in Thailand on a day when the temperature reached 89 degrees, an elephant stabbed its owner to death with its tusk, ripping the victim's body in half. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was found ripped in half and a pool of blood on Wednesday...
World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn
Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".Dr Lara Mani, an expert in...
RELATED PEOPLE
studyfinds.org
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
China deploys cloud-seeding planes and cuts electricity use as record heatwave takes toll
China is scrambling to alleviate power shortages and bring more water to the drought-hit basin of the Yangtze river as it battles a record-breaking heatwave by seeding clouds, deploying relief funds and developing new sources of supply. For more than two months, baking temperatures have disrupted crop growth, threatened livestock...
Hundreds evacuated as 'frightening' floods hit New Zealand
Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after dramatic flooding prompted a state of emergency in three regions. A state of emergency was declared Wednesday in Buller, on the west coast, and Nelson -- where 233 homes have been evacuated after a month's worth of rain fell in just 15 hours.
Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20
Somali security forces said they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shadaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that’s popular with Somalian lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege ended around midnight on Sunday as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given a detailed explanation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Study Suggest That the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Caused a Massive Disruption to Agriculture in India
India's agricultural system is mostly centered on input-intensive monocropping of basic crops. According to a study published on August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, New Delhi, India, and colleagues, while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence
The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. The siege ended around midnight, police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters. “During the attack, the security forces rescued many civilians trapped in the hotel, including women and children,” he said.
The floods tell us the river is sick. We should listen to Indigenous knowledge to help Country heal
Our family, community and Country were severely impacted by the extreme rain and floods around Lismore in February and March 2022. Fortunately, our place at Rosebank was only subject to minor damage from stormwater runoff during the torrential downpours. But I’m upset about the way Country has and is being treated both locally and globally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plume of smoke rises as drone said to be shot down in Crimea
A plume of smoke rose over buildings in Sevastopol, Crimea, after a drone was said to be shot down above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Saturday, 20 August.This video shows black smoke rising from the building in the port.Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed governor of the city, said that a drone fell on the roof of the building after it was shot down by the fleet’s forces at around 8am local time.Mr Razvozhaev said that no injuries were reported.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Huge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosionsHuge fireball erupts from Crimea electrical substation following series of explosionsSatellite images show damage to Russian warplanes at Crimea airbase after explosions
21 of the worst epidemics and pandemics in history
Disease outbreaks have ravaged humanity from prehistory to modern times, sometimes changing the course of history and even wiping out entire civilizations.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Dolphin Found Dead in a Beach in the Philippines
Rare Irrawaddy dolphin found dead in Camarines Sur, Philippines. On Tuesday, an Irrawaddy dolphin that had died was discovered along the beach in Barangay Bonot, Calabanga town, Camarines Sur province. Sudden Appearance. It was the first time an Irrawaddy dolphin had been seen in Bicol, according to a statement released...
ASIA・
natureworldnews.com
Winter in Western Himalayas Fluctuate by 50% Across Atlantic Ocean Between the Azores and Iceland
The quantity of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas may fluctuate by about 50% depending on the air pressure gradient across the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland, according to a study headed by the University of Reading. Atlantic air alters India's supply. Scientists have spent decades...
Royal Australian Air Force hosts Exercise Pitch Black with over 100 fighter jets
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Royal Australian Air Force is hosting Exercise Pitch Black, a large-scale training engagement with 16 other nations including the United States, Britain and France. The exercise will include more than 100 fighter jets and thousands of personnel drilling combat scenarios conducted in the day and...
Comments / 1