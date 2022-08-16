Read full article on original website
Some Branson students must pay for lunches again
Branson Public Schools is reminding parents of the free school lunches paid for by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic ended on June 30, 2022. School lunches will again be charged to students unless they qualify for free lunches based on their family’s income. Branson school officials are...
Hollister School District Holds Adopt-A-Teacher Program
The Hollister School District held their new Adopt-a-Teacher program Monday evening, Aug. 15, at the Titanic Museum in Branson. The program was created as a way for local businesses, organizations and individuals to help “refill teacher’s cups”, according to a previous press release from the Hollister School District.
Chicken discussion ruffles feathers
The residents of Forsyth laid it all on the line during the Monday, Aug. 15, Board of Aldermen meeting when the discussion of chickens in city limits was again brought forth during the meeting. The meeting saw a large number of residents in attendance to speak on the fourth item...
The Haygoods: From SDC to the 76 Strip, celebrating 30 years in Branson. The Haygoods are celebrating 30 years of entertaining audiences in Branson this year with an…
Branson Police warn parents about sharing school photos
The Branson Police Department is warning parents to be careful about the Back-to-School photos they post on social media. The department shared information on their social media channels about the kinds of items parents should keep from their social media accounts, because it could allow someone enough information to prey on their children.
Branson and the Big Leagues: A History of the Branson Ballpark
If you ask around, many of the area old timers or those who’ve lived in the Branson area for an extended time, can tell you the landscape of the Taneycomo Lakefront in Branson has changed quite a bit over the years. One such piece of Branson’s history that you will no longer see down by the lake, is the Branson ballpark. It was one of the features of Branson’s City Park District, a popular place for locals and tourists to gather.
Shirley E. Ascherman
Shirley E. Ascherman, 95, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed on peacefully August 11, 2022, with members of her family at her side. Shirley was a resident of Forsyth Nursing & Rehabilitation in Forsyth. SHE was born July 23, 1927, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to Ernest J. Roy Sr. and Emma (Hebert) Roy.
Marcia Wilkey
Marcia Wilkey, 76, of Hollister passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. Services will be in Derby, Kansas at Smith Mortuary at a later date. Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Marcia Jean Wilkey was born July 28, 1946 in...
Marcella Leora (Mefford) Mease
Marcella Leora (Mefford) Mease, 91, of Reeds Spring, Mo, daughter of Hadley and Maggie Belle (Bushong) Mefford, was born March 7, 1931, at Brixie, MO, and departed this life on August 11, 2022. Marcella came to Reeds Spring with Hadley and Maggie in 1935, and has lived here since. Marcella...
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbands
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is no more. The members of the caucus released a press statement on Monday, Aug. 15, stating they were disbanding. One of the members of the caucus was State Senator Mike Moon, who has been representing Stone and Taney counties, but will no longer represent the area starting in the next regular Senate session due to redistricting.
