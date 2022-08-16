Read full article on original website
Galion Police Chief placed on leave
GALION—Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on Administrative Leave Wednesday. According to sources, Rodriguez is under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. Crawford County Now contacted Chief Rodriguez, who said he could not comment at this time. Crawford County Now received the following statement from Galion City Communications Director...
Bucyrus takes first place in 2022 Brattie Cheer Contest
BUCYRUS—Area school cheerleaders competed Thursday in the annual Bratwurst Cheer Competition. Cheerleaders from Tiffin University served as judges for the competition. 1st Place Bucyrus High School. 2nd Place Galion High School. 3rd Place Col. Crawford High School. Junior Varsity Competition left Col. Crawford JV in first place. Jump Competition...
