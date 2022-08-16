Read full article on original website
Surprising Link Between Gum Disease and Alzheimer’s Discovered
Researchers at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine believe that targeting the bacteria that cause periodontal disease could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. The bacteria Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum) often flourishes in periodontal disease. It has an influence on the jawbone and gums, and if left untreated, can lead to unstable teeth and tooth loss. F. nucleatum has been connected in recent years to a variety of disorders, including premature birth and colorectal cancer.
A New Crocodile Hypothesis Could Help People With Hearing Loss
A new hypothesis about crocodile ears. Over 1.2 billion individuals worldwide have hearing loss. Crocodiles, on the other hand, have excellent hearing for their whole lives and can live up to 70 years. One reason is that crocodiles can create new hair cells, and an Uppsala University research team is currently investigating why. Hopefully, understanding crocodile biology can benefit those who have hearing loss.
Harvard Researchers Discover Global Warming Spawned the Age of Reptiles
Harvard researchers find rapid evolution of reptiles was triggered by nearly 60 million years of global warming and climate change. Researchers can explore the impact of environmental crises on organismal evolution by studying climate change-induced mass extinctions in the deep geological past. One principal example is the Permian-Triassic climatic crises. This series of climatic shifts was driven by global warming that occurred between the Middle Permian (265 million years ago) and Middle Triassic (230 million years ago). These climatic shifts caused two of the largest mass extinctions in the history of life at the end of the Permian, the first at 261 million years ago and the other at 252 million years ago, the latter eliminating 86% of all animal species worldwide.
Recently Discovered Bioactive Compounds Can Kill Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Brazilian scientists discovered several compounds in a marine sponge from Fernando de Noronha, an island off the coast of the Northeast, that killed antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Researchers at the University of So Paulo (USP) in So Carlos, Brazil, have identified a variety of bioactive substances in a marine sponge that was...
Bad Dreams Could Be a Early Sign of Parkinson’s
A study finds that frequent nightmares could be an early warning of Parkinson’s Disease. According to experts at the University of Birmingham, older adults who begin to have nightmares or disturbing dreams could be displaying the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. In a cohort of older males, recent...
Walking Can Reduce Knee Pain for People Who Have Arthiritis
How walking can lead to healthier knees. According to a recent study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology and conducted by Baylor College of Medicine researchers, walking may help people age 50 and older who have knee osteoarthritis, the most prevalent kind of arthritis, reduce frequent pain. Additionally, the study’s results suggest that walking for exercise might be a successful treatment for reducing joint deterioration.
A Promising New Drug Combo Could Improve Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment
Spinraza® changed the game for people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in 2016. It was the first medication for the neurodegenerative condition that is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality to get FDA approval. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adrian Krainer and colleagues conceptualized and developed the medication.
“Redlining” Linked to an Increased Risk of Heart Disease
Discriminatory housing policies from the past may still have an impact on heart disease risk factors and outcomes today. More than 60 years after they were outlawed, the historical discriminatory housing practices known as “redlining” are still connected to heart disease and related risk factors in the affected districts, according to a study recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Health disparities have been related to a number of socioeconomic, environmental, and social variables. This research adds to the increasing body of evidence demonstrating the long-term cardiovascular impacts disparities may have on vulnerable groups.
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
Vegan Diets Enhance Diet Quality and Help You Lose Weight
Researchers find that a vegan diet high in legumes helps people lose weight. According to recent research from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine that was published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a vegan diet enhances diet quality, which results in lower weight and enhanced insulin sensitivity. Increased consumption of legumes and reduced intake of meat, fish, and poultry were the two factors most strongly related to weight loss.
How Does Heat Cause Pain?
A signaling system involving neurons that are involved in how we comprehend thermal pain has been discovered by a new study. The world has greatly evolved since 1664 when French philosopher and physicist Rene Descartes initially argued that the brain was responsible for experiencing pain. However, one critical question remains:...
Older Adults Are Better at Listening Than You Think
Older adults may be better than previously thought at listening in loud social environments. Ever mumble under your breath when your grandmother asks you to assist wipe the table after family dinner or complain about your grandpa’s tendency to cheat during a competitive game of gin rummy? You might want to speak less loudly since there’s a good chance that they can hear you more clearly than you think.
Inconsistent Sleep Habits Can Increase Your Risk of Hypertension by 29%
More than two million nights of sleep and blood pressure were examined by the researchers. Inconsistencies in sleep time and length were linked to a higher risk of hypertension, according to a study that examined more than two million nights of sleep and blood pressure data. According to the findings,...
Can Prunes Improve Bone Health?
According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, prunes are a prebiotic food that can restore bone loss in mice. According to the study’s authors, the prebiotic effects of prunes’ carbohydrates and polyphenols help to restore bone health. “Both the carbohydrate component and the polyphenols within...
