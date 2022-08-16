LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a downtown fight which resulted in a stabbing Saturday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 88 Hookah Lounge at 16th and O Streets on a report of three people fighting at 2 a.m. When officers arrived, the fighting was over and a 37-year-old man had a single stab wound to his chest. LPD said that his injuries were not life threatening.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO