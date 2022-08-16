Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln fight results in a stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a fight where a man was stabbed. LPD said police were dispatched to an apartment complex at N 1st Street and Belmont Avenue on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that reportedly involved six to seven people. A man allegedly had a knife during the altercation as well.
klkntv.com
Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
klin.com
Man Stabbed During Fight At Lincoln Apartment Complex
Lincoln Police say a man was critically injured after being stabbed Tuesday evening during a fight at an apartment complex at N 1st and Belmont Ave. Around 5:30 officers responded to a report of a fight involving 6-7 people. LPD says a man involved was reported to have a knife....
WOWT
Omaha man facing terroristic threats charges after 911 calls near food pantry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing panic in the city three months ago. John Channels, 27, was booked on five counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a weapon. Court records show that on May 19, there were 911 calls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
37-year-old man stabbed in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a downtown fight which resulted in a stabbing Saturday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 88 Hookah Lounge at 16th and O Streets on a report of three people fighting at 2 a.m. When officers arrived, the fighting was over and a 37-year-old man had a single stab wound to his chest. LPD said that his injuries were not life threatening.
1011now.com
LPD’s & family’s differing accounts of collision that injured teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. The bicyclist, Caden Wenzl, was riding his bike near 48th and Adams with his...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
News Channel Nebraska
Sentencing delayed after Casey's car heist
AUBURN – Nemaha County Attorney Louie Ligouri has filed a felony failure to appear charge against 28-year-old Karlee Antonson, who is listed as homeless. Court records say Antonson failed to appear Aug. 10 for sentencing. She was arrested after stealing a Chevrolet Impala from the parking lot of Casey’s in Auburn while the owner was in the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating shooting that leaves one injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left one injured early Sunday. Officers said the scene of the incident was at 33rd and Hamilton Street, but they had responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the 25-year-old victim...
WOWT
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
A Bellevue man will serve six years in jail for a drug-related charge
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- A Bellevue man was given 72 months of imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that 35-year-old Charles Elmore, of Bellevue, was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. Elmore will begin a four-year term of supervised release after he is released from his prison sentence.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges following accident
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend. Wilbert Dubon Garcia, 21, was driving a Mazda west on Highway 30 when his vehicle crossed the center line, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
KETV.com
Omaha double homicide suspect faces charges for attempted murder of a third person
The man the Omaha Police Department suspects of killing two women faces charges for the attempted murder of a third person. Gage Walter, 27, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. The weapons charges Walter...
fox42kptm.com
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
klin.com
Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Lincoln Convenience Store
Lincoln Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 4411 North 27th Street around 11:00 Saturday night. “Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The man...
Comments / 0