Read full article on original website
Related
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Taylorville Police Department made an arrest Saturday for a couple they said are in connection with meth distribution. TPD said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They said, “The Community Action Team with several arrests across the county picked up valuable information on this subject and his […]
wmay.com
Man In Custody After Allegedly Trying To Grab Officer’s Gun
A man is in custody after an altercation with Springfield police in which authorities say the man tried to grab an officer’s weapon, causing it to discharge. The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive. Police were conducting a narcotics investigation and executed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Deandre Towers. Police say Towers tried to take off on foot, and officers pursued. They say Towers then turned and charged at an officer. As the two wrestled on the ground, Towers allegedly tried to take the officer’s gun from his holster, causing it to go off. Police eventually used a taser to subdue Towers, who they say had heroin, cocaine, meth, and a gun in his vehicle.
Investigating Innocence offers cash reward for DNA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A criminal justice group is now offering a cash reward for DNA they said would overturn a 30 year old murder conviction. Melissa Koontz was murdered in Springfield in June 1989. Tom McMillen and Gary Edgington were convicted for Koontz’s murder two years later. Investigating Innocence believes there’s evidence that proves […]
Decatur man wanted for murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened in Decatur Sunday. Dionte A. Robinson was located at a residence in the 1300 block of E. Sedgwick Street Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. A warrant was issued for Robinson and his connection...
Family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory restitution for their alleged crimes. The […]
Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in connection to shooting death of 22-year-old pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A man arrested for the shooting death of a 22-year-old, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. According to police, Jackie G. Deberry was arrested in July for the shooting death of Tiebryis R. May. Decatur Police report on Sunday, July 24, at 3:14 a.m. officers...
1470 WMBD
Tazewell County Judge to DHS: Explain yourself in court
PEKIN, Ill. – The attorney for a Wahington man accused of attacking his sister and her dog, then setting their home on fire, wants the Illinois Department of Human Services to be held in contempt of court. Tazewell County Assistant Public Defender John Spears made that request Thursday in...
WAND TV
3 Illinois siblings indicted in kidnapping, forced labor scheme
CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
WAND TV
Champaign man gets 30 years in prison for raping woman at knifepoint
(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint. Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday. The News Gazette reports...
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (21) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month. Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Comments / 7