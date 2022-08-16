Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Judge grants injunction allowing transgender girls to compete in high school sports
Judge Keith Kelley issued the written order granting the injunction Friday morning. Under the injunction, transgender girls can compete in high school sports “only when it is fair, as confidentially determined by a Legislature-created commission.”. Lawmakers said a seven-member School Activity Eligibility Commission will now go into effect to...
