Technology

digg.com

Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?

Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?
ECONOMY
digg.com

Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
digg.com

Ukraine Spent $54M in Crypto on Drones and Other Military Expenses

The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the country spent its crypto donations on drones and military software among other expenses.
MILITARY
digg.com

How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain's biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast...
INDUSTRY
digg.com

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

Ethereum's switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus?
MARKETS
digg.com

Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University

An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
BITCOIN
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
digg.com

Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
MARKETS
digg.com

Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
digg.com

Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
MARKETS

