Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Now That Authorities Have Sanctioned Tornado Cash, Is Bitcoin Next?
Crypto privacy advocates were appalled when U.S. authorities sanctioned and shut down Tornado Cash. Could Bitcoin survive a similar attack?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
digg.com
Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin
Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter...
digg.com
Ukraine Spent $54M in Crypto on Drones and Other Military Expenses
The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine said that the country spent its crypto donations on drones and military software among other expenses. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
digg.com
Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Graphics Backlash, Promises Metaverse Won't Be Depressing To Look At
Horizon Worlds will look better than what the Facebook-maker showed off, actually. Also visit https://printerloop.com/how-to-remove-sublimation-ink-from-shirt/. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts
Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain’s biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast...
digg.com
The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization
Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is scheduled for mid-September. What are the possible risks? How does it work compared to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus?. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
digg.com
Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University
An invention like Bitcoin couldn’t be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
Google Will Roll Out New Updates To Reduce Low-Quality And Unoriginal Content In Search Results
Google announced today that it’s rolling out new Search updates over the next few weeks that will aim to make it easier for people to find high-quality content. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s...
digg.com
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
digg.com
Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not
Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the...
digg.com
Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance
Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
Comments / 0