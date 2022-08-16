ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
Batman v Superman star says it'd be a "pleasant shock" if he made DC return

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Jesse Eisenberg has weighed in on a possible DC return for him in the role of villain Lex Luthor. The Zombieland star first played Luthor in the 2016 movie starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, and directed by Zack Snyder. He reprised his role briefly in 2017's Justice League.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany reveals failed Venom audition

Tatiana Maslany made her debut in the MCU as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the Disney+ series. But the actress nearly appeared in another Marvel story earlier, albeit in a much smaller role. Speaking to the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany revealed that she had been rejected "multiple times" for Marvel roles...
Outlander's Sam Heughan set to play lead in movie adaptation of PlayStation hit

Sam Heughan is set to play the leading role in a film adaptation of the PlayStation game Days Gone. According to Deadline, Sony PlayStation Productions opted to develop the film after seeing the success Uncharted had at the box office, which grossed around $402 million globally. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheldon Turner...
