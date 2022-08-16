ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Suddenly Jumps 322%, SHIB Price Approaches Key Support

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ripple Sells Millions Worth of XRP: Whale Alert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Latin American#Remittances#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Xrp#Ripple Labs#Odl
u.today

Gnosis (GNO) Is Only Top-Tier Currency Remaining in Green, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
IGN

The World's Second Biggest Theater Chain Is Filing for Bankruptcy

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the London-based Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy in both the UK and US having amassed $4.8 billion in debt. It operates more than 9,000 screens in 751 locations around the world, including Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas in the UK and Ireland, Cinema City in Europe, Yes Planet in Israel, and Regal Cinemas in the U.S. It is the second largest theater chain in the world, following AMC, which has weathered post-pandemic issues partly because of becoming a meme stock.
MOVIES
u.today

Shiba Inu Retail Holders Buying up Recent SHIB Price Drop, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RETAIL
u.today

Redlight Finance (REDLC) Gets Listed on XT.com With USDT Trading Pair

XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital asset trading platform, is delighted to announce that it will soon list the Redlight Finance (REDLC) coin on August 20, 2022, at 13:00 (UTC). REDLC/USDT is the available trading pair that will be onboarded under the exchange’s Main Zone (Metaverse). REDLC...
STOCKS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Drops to Important Support Level, Potential Rally Ahead

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB, DOGE, ETH Can Now Be Used for Payments on This US Electronics Marketplace

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Launches New ODL Corridor in Key Market via New Partnership

Ripple, a leading provider of enterprise crypto and blockchain solutions, announced the launch of a new On-Demand Liquidity corridor with Brazil's Travelex Bank. The bank, approved and licensed by the Central Bank of Brazil, will be the first such institution in Latin America to use RippleNet technology. Bom dia! Brazil...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate up 242.50% as Another 133 Million Shiba Gets Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's Who Sold BTC as Price Drops Below $22K

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Uniglo (GLO) Pre-Sale Up and Running while Pancakeswap (CAKE), Cardano (ADA) Target Big Moves in Q4, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy