Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis
Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Trolls Comically Trolls David Vassegh After Epic Fail
Everyone on the Dodgers seemed relieved that insider/reporter David Vassegh wasn’t more seriously injured in his trip down Bernie Brewer’s slide, if for no other reason than so they could make lots and lots of jokes about it. The latest joke comes the morning after, when Justin Turner...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy’s Drastic Swing Change Brings Huge Results
The Dodgers did not get the start from Max Muncy that they were hoping for. After 4 seasons of crushing home runs and getting on base at an incredible rate, Muncy came into the 2022 season looking lost at the plate. And that carried over deep into the season. To...
Dodgers: Action Hero David Vassegh Inspires Dodger Victory, and Some Laughter)
Dodgers insider David Vassegh has been excited since they got to Milwaukee to slide down Bernie Brewer’s slide out in left-center field. He finally got his chance on Wednesday, and … well, let’s just say it didn’t go the way he had hoped. There are plenty...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Pokes Ribs David Vassegh After Viral Slide Fiasco
For the first time in 12 games, Dodgers back-up catcher Austin Barnes was in the lineup. Barnes had to leave the team this past weekend to attend to a family matter and was temporarily replaced by Tony Wolters – who’s since been DFA’d. Barnes called a great game behind the dish on Wednesday night, helping guide starter Tony Gonsolin to seven shutout innings.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Donates Big to His Old Stomping Grounds in the OC
Not only is Dodgers’ All-Star Freddie Freeman a hitting machine, but he’s also an all-around class act. He’s been dreaming of building a clubhouse for his Alma Mater’s baseball program and 15 years later, he was finally able to make it possible. The 32-year-old was selected...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Feeling Locked In After 7 Shutout Innings
In Tony Gonsolin‘s start for the Dodgers in Kansas City last Friday, he carried a shutout (and a no-hitter) into the seventh inning, but a single, a double, and a walk spoiled his no-hitter and shutout and chased him from the game after 6.2 innings. Yesterday in Milwaukee, Gonsolin...
