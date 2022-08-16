Multiple $11,000-plus winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in this game’s last 2 drawings
DALLAS (KDAF) — While Texas Lottery jackpots and national games like Mega Millions and Powerball roll on some money is being won in the Lone Star State from an in-state game.
From August 13-15, six players bought Lotto Texas tickets that were worth over $11,000 in winnings while others in the game won a slightly smaller prize of over $1,200.
The August 13 draw saw 15 winners buy tickets worth $1,668 and four of those winners chose the Extra! option to take their winnings to $11,668. The August 15 draw saw something similar with 10 players winning $1,295 and two of them choosing the Extra! option to take their winnings to $11,295.
The next Lotto Texas drawing is set for August 17 with an estimated jackpot of $11 million and a cash value of $7.23 million.
