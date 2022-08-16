ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area

SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers

SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man stole Yeti coolers from Academy, threatened staff with stun gun, Selma police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was accused of stealing Yeti coolers from an Academy in Selma and threatening an employee with a stun gun, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Michael Anthony Patino, 32, went to the store in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 North on Aug. 11 and grabbed two yeti Hopper coolers, which retail for at least $250 each.
SELMA, TX
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
KERRVILLE, TX
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

