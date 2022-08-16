Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
USAA gives employees one-time $1,000 payments to fight inflation costs
USAA is trying to help it's employees ease inflation cost burdens.
foxsanantonio.com
Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area
SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
San Antonio Current
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Local school districts get creative in recruiting new officers
SAN ANTONIO - Safety is at the top of parents' minds as kids head back to school this year, but some districts are still short on officers. With a nationwide police officer shortage, several departments across the country are running into recruitment issues. It’s leading to some big changes for...
San Antonio-based USAA Bank reportedly laying off more employees
The people reportedly worked with the company for 'decades.'
foxsanantonio.com
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately searched for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues
SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
foxsanantonio.com
Siblings arrested after their disabled mother was found with feces and mold on her foot
SAN ANTONIO – Three siblings were arrested after neglecting their disabled mother. According to court records, the mom suffered from an infection of an open wound on her foot, and an ulcer on her buttocks from failing to change her diaper. Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 10...
foxsanantonio.com
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day
SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
foxsanantonio.com
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
57-year old mother 'clinging to life' after deputies arrest her 3 children for neglect
A woman is in critical condition and the sheriff says she may not make it. On Thursday, Deputies arrested her three children in what the sheriff's office is calling a severe case of abuse. 37-year old Oscar Dominguez maintained his innocence while in handcuffs after being taken into custody. Bexar...
KSAT 12
Man stole Yeti coolers from Academy, threatened staff with stun gun, Selma police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was accused of stealing Yeti coolers from an Academy in Selma and threatening an employee with a stun gun, according to records. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Michael Anthony Patino, 32, went to the store in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 North on Aug. 11 and grabbed two yeti Hopper coolers, which retail for at least $250 each.
foxsanantonio.com
Convicted murdered gets 40 years for shooting man to death she met on MocoSpace
SAN ANTONIO - A convicted murdered was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man she met on social media. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said that Aliza Cantu, 26, pled guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 186th District Court. Prosecutors say that...
foxsanantonio.com
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
San Antonio Current
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
The view from the balcony of a recently listed Terrell Hills home’s above-garage apartment looks out over a covered walkway to the main house. On view are expanses of lawn, gentle curves of landscaping and lots of tile and stone patio space for entertaining. The fully remodeled 1927 house...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who robbed teenager at knifepoint claimed to be a police officer
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a robbery suspect who they say is impersonating a police officer. The robbery took place just after 3 p.m. at a parking lot SW Military Drive and Whitewood Street on the Southwest Side. Police said that an 18-year-old boy was walking to his...
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
Comments / 1