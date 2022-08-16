Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
Dodgers News: Former Dodger Albert Pujols is On a Tear in St. Louis
Future Hall of Famer and former Dodgers DH Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis, where he spent the first eleven years of his career and amassed the vast majority of his Cooperstown résumé. After spending most of last season in Los Angeles after being released by Fake Los Angeles, Pujols re-signed with the Cardinals to play his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Identified as Most Indispensable Player for LA
As the calendar reads a little over a year since the Dodgers claimed the right-handed pitcher off waivers, it’s safe to say that the Evan Phillips experience has been an unbridled success. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, EP has become one of Dave Roberts’ most trusted arms out of the bullpen.
Dodgers News: Two Big Name Prospects Are Still Atop The MLB Pipeline Rankings
At the 2021 trade deadline, the Dodgers sent their top two prospects, Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, to the Nationals in the trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer. At that point, the Dodgers’ farm system had bounced out of many top 10 rankings among MLB. Now, they have rushed back with a vengeance as their 2020 and 2021 drafts have proven to be excellent so far.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA・
Dodgers: Fixing the Closer Issue, Trayce Thompson’s Lack of Playing Time & More!
In this week’s Blue Heaven Roundtable, Brook wants to talk about Craig “Krumble” Kimbrel following his Tuesday night loss. Is he the guy the Dodgers will still be turning to come October? And if not, who should Dave Roberts turn to for the final three outs each day in the postseason?
Dodgers: AJ Pollock Goes Viral For Astros Hating Moment
Once a Dodger, always a Dodger. That’s what we’re learning about the 2017 Dodgers team that went all the way to the World Series just to be cheated out of a title by the Astros. But as it turns out, that solidarity extends beyond the reaches of the 2017 roster.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Trolls Comically Trolls David Vassegh After Epic Fail
Everyone on the Dodgers seemed relieved that insider/reporter David Vassegh wasn’t more seriously injured in his trip down Bernie Brewer’s slide, if for no other reason than so they could make lots and lots of jokes about it. The latest joke comes the morning after, when Justin Turner...
Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Skyrockets Up the MLB Top 100 Prospects List
The Dodgers are good at many things, but developing talent at the minor league level is their specialty. The latest MLB top 100 prospect rankings have 7 different players on the list, and a few made significant jumps up the list. Let’s take a look at a few of the...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy’s Drastic Swing Change Brings Huge Results
The Dodgers did not get the start from Max Muncy that they were hoping for. After 4 seasons of crushing home runs and getting on base at an incredible rate, Muncy came into the 2022 season looking lost at the plate. And that carried over deep into the season. To...
Dodgers News: Reliever Dellin Betances Retires From Baseball
The Dodgers really tried to make the Dellin Betances signing work. Much as they have for the past near-decade, they took a low-risk chance on a veteran guy that ran into injuries. But Betances was among the elite relievers in baseball before injuries derailed his career. Back in April, the...
Dodgers: Action Hero David Vassegh Inspires Dodger Victory, and Some Laughter)
Dodgers insider David Vassegh has been excited since they got to Milwaukee to slide down Bernie Brewer’s slide out in left-center field. He finally got his chance on Wednesday, and … well, let’s just say it didn’t go the way he had hoped. There are plenty...
Dodgers News: Roberts Looking Forward to ‘Big Boost’ from Returning Graterol
Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is scheduled to return from the injured list this weekend, and manager Dave Roberts is thrilled, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “He’s going to be a big boost,” Roberts said. “Obviously … as we laid out this season and the bullpen he’s...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Downs Marlins in Classic Pitchers Duel
The Dodgers beat the Marlins, 2-1, in a good old-fashioned pitchers duel, with Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson and Miami starter Jesus Luzardo throwing matching zeroes for six innings before each allowed a run in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, the Dodgers got to old friend Dylan...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s Free Agency Desires Sound Promising for LA
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is in the last year of his contract, and he’s expected to be one of the biggest shortstop targets in this offseason’s free-agent class, along with Dansby Swanson and (if they opt out of their current contracts) Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. One team...
Dodgers: Austin Barnes’ Value Goes Far Beyond His Play on the Field
If you just looked at on-field production, you might think Austin Barnes isn’t a very important member of the Dodgers. On the offensive side of the game, he has been remarkably consistent, but not really in a good way: His OPS+ the last five years has been between 72 an 84, and his OPS between .619 and .667. He is consistently well below average at hitting.
Dodgers News: LA Planning for Intriguing 6-Man Starting Rotation for a Bit
The Dodgers get a big weapon back today with the return of Dustin May. The lanky right-hander re-joins the rotation 15 months after undergoing season ending Tommy John surgery. With the return of May, the Dodgers rotation gets a little more full. He joins ace-in-the-wings Julio Urias, All-Stars Tony Gonsolin...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Pokes Ribs David Vassegh After Viral Slide Fiasco
For the first time in 12 games, Dodgers back-up catcher Austin Barnes was in the lineup. Barnes had to leave the team this past weekend to attend to a family matter and was temporarily replaced by Tony Wolters – who’s since been DFA’d. Barnes called a great game behind the dish on Wednesday night, helping guide starter Tony Gonsolin to seven shutout innings.
