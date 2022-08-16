ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

California Oak Woodlands Conservation

California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 2, Chapter 4, Article 3.5 provides the Oak Woodlands Conservation Act, which is contained in Section 1360 to 1372. Article 3.5 was added in 2001 by Chapter 588. Section 1360 names the Act. Section 1361 provides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Consumer Automotive Recall Safety

California has numerous formal acts in statute. Vehicle Code Division 5, Chapter 4, Article 1.1 provides the Consumer Automotive Recall Safety Act, which is contained in Sections 11750 to 11762. Chapter 4 was added in 1959 by Chapter 3. Section 11750 names the act. Section 11752 provides definitions for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets

California has numerous formal acts in statute. Probate Code Division 2, Part 20 provides the Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act, which is contained in Sections 870 to 884. Part 20 was added in 2016 by Chapter 551. Section 870 names the act. Section 871 provides definitions for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California State Park Stewardship Act

California has numerous formals acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 5, Chapter 1, Article 1.8 provides the California State Park Stewardship Act of 2012, which is contained in Sections 5019.90 to 5019.92. Article 1.8 was added in 2012 by Chapter 533. Section 5019.90 names the act. Section 5019.91 contains...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
californiaglobe.com

A Brief Review of the California Legislsture’s Joint Rule 26.5

Senate Concurrent Resolution 32 (Atkins) was adopted March 30 of this year and sets forth the Joint Rules of the Senate and Assembly for the 2021–22 Regular Session. Joint Rule (JR) 26.5 is titled “Reference to Committee.” This section provides in full:. 26.5.Pursuant to Rule 26, whenever...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Prevention of Terrorism Act

California has numerous formal acts in statute. Penal Code Part 4, Title 1, Chapter 3, Article 4.6 provides the Hertzberg-Alarcon California Prevention of Terrorism Act, which is contained in Sections 11415 to 11419. Chapter 4.6 was added in 1999 by Chapter 563. Section 11415 names the act. Section 11416 provides...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy