2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is an Ultra-Exclusive SUV With a Stratospheric Price
There's exclusive, and then there's exclusive. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is most definitely the latter. Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.
2023 Kia EV6 GT Is Ready to Roast Some Tires
The Kia EV6 GT uses a pair of electric motors (a 270-kilowatt unit out back and a 160-kW piece up front) to produce a prodigious 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to shove this Korean rocket to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 161 mph.
Bask in the Ludicrousness of the McLaren Solus GT
McLaren on Friday unveiled the Solus GT during the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. This limited-edition, track-only machine pulls more than a fair bit of its inspiration from a digital car -- specifically, the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept. Only 25 of these wild rides will be built, and as...
New DeLorean Unveiled and Here's Our First Look
The DeLorean is back from the future but also from the past, in the brand's first true relaunch since its heady, infamous days in the early 80s. After getting a close look at a prototype of the new Alpha5 I think it has a chance of standing out from a crowd of high-end electric GT's that is gunning for Tesla's domination of luxury car sales. Here's what intrigued me - and surprised me.
Here's How to Save Money on Car Insurance as Inflation Pushes Prices Up
The cost of car insurance has been going up in 2022. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, showed that car insurance prices increased 1.3% in July after rising 1.9% in June. Major car insurers started receiving approval for substantial rate increases at the close of last year,...
This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Previews an Awesome Limited-Edition Spec
The 911 GT3 RS show car that Porsche brought to Monterey Car Week on Friday might just look like a rad (and vibrant) configuration. But this RS actually previews a new limited-production GT3 RS that'll soon be available to US customers, called the Tribute to Carrera RS Package. This year...
Lincoln Model L100 Is a Futuristic Concept With Nods to the Past
Concept cars are oftentimes thinly veiled looks at future production cars, but every once in a while, we get one that's an absolutely stunning flight of fancy. Meet the Lincoln Model L100. Making its debut Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the Model L100 is a wild glimpse into Lincoln's ambitious...
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Is an Open-Air Swan Song
Remember when we said the Aston Martin V12 Vantage will be the last of its kind? Well, it's technically sort-of the second-to-last of its kind, because Aston has also chosen to debut a convertible variant. Aston Martin on Friday unveiled the V12 Vantage Roadster. Making its debut during Monterey Car...
