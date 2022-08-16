Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
wibqam.com
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session.
wibqam.com
2nd woman tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ sentenced in Illinois for bank fraud
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Knoxville, Tennessee woman is the second member of a gang known for stealing valuables from parked vehicles in the St. Louis region and using stolen IDs to get money from those victims’ bank accounts to be sentenced for her crimes. Prosecutors with...
wibqam.com
Illinois State Police vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver
ASHKUM, Ill. – An Illinois State Police trooper and bystander were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the trooper’s SUV. According to a state police spokesperson, the crash happened just before 2:35 a.m. on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in south Kankakee County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
$100,000 of financial assistance available for Duke Energy customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke’s Share the Light Fund,...
wibqam.com
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
Comments / 0