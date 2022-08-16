Read full article on original website
What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead
------ City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Elko City Hall. The panel will review the development of a fire suppression and ADA assistance grant program, and consider possible grant opportunities for the Downtown Art Pedestal Project, which they voted not to proceed with at their last meeting.
Elko schools serving up new menu this fall
ELKO – In the fast-approaching new school year, students will have new menu choices as a new foodservice provider takes the lunchroom reins, and families throughout Elko County can benefit from free lunches for another year. “The company does a lot of from-scratch recipes,” said Bethany Watkins, administrative assistant...
Flower House offers plants and advice for local gardeners
SPRING CREEK – Looking for something to dress up your front yard, add to your container garden or brighten up your home? The Flower House in Spring Creek might have something for you. Perennials – Coleus, varieties of Shasta daisies, Russian sage and Colorado yarrow – hanging baskets, geraniums...
Rewrite: News from past issues
——— Prof. A.E. Kaye, the new principal of the high school, arrived from Eureka Monday night to take up his permanent residence here. He is a very pleasant gentleman and makes friends readily. ——— People are also reading…. The Depot Hotel piano is up for raffle. Here...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Joseph K. Bates, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested Aug. 13, 2022, at 1028 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000. John D. Cardoso, 28, of Elko was arrested Aug. 14, 2022, at 595 Gentry Place for coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $8,140.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Come out for this year’s last Cool Canyon Evening and learn about Dutch oven cooking. Duane and DeLynn Jones will explain the types of Dutch oven pots, possible meals and desserts, and techniques for cooking. This free family event begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at...
Janis K. Boucher
On Saturday, August 13th Janis Kaleen Sykes Boucher passed away at the age of 83. Janis was born in Lubbock, Texas on July 27th, 1939. Her parents, John Wesley Sykes and Jewel Martin raised her and three younger boys on a ranch in central Texas where she spent her childhood riding horses, rounding up cattle, and helping her mother with the boys. Janis soon left for college and followed in her mother’s footsteps to become an educator. During her time at Lubbock Christian University she was a member of the Acapella Chorus, where her children would later attend and follow in her footsteps. After teaching for one year in Texas, Janis moved to Elko, Nevada in search for adventure and a teaching job. During her first year of teaching at the Nevada Youth Training Center, Janis met George Boucher of Elko. As the story goes, George knew he was going to marry her before she had even met him. She stood out in the crowd, and he quickly noticed her laughter, her smile, and her light-hearted spirit. They were married on August 16, 1964 and they began their adventure together in Elko.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (16) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Police: No danger from suspicious pack
ELKO – A Cedar Street neighborhood was evacuated and cordoned off for more than three hours Thursday due to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”. Elko Police Department officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Cedar Street after a man was seen placing what appeared to be a backpack under bushes against a residence, and then walking away.
Elko woman sentenced to prison for 2 crimes
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 30 months in prison in separate burglary and stolen vehicle cases. Shayla A. Delaney, 22, was arrested three times last September, including once for residential burglary and once for conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle. She pleaded guilty to burglary of a structure other than a dwelling or business and no contest possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Elko Man Accused of Running Over Family Member With Car
Elko County police have a man in custody accused of running over a family member with his car. Police say they found a 33-year-old victim in the roadway at 5th and Cedar Streets just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was hospitalized but told police the suspect had threatened...
Elko Man Charged with Attempted Murder with a Car
ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko authorities arrested a man Tuesday accused of running over a family member with his Mustang. According to the Elko Police Department, Mark Forcum, is facing attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon charge. Police were called to a residential neighborhood at around 7 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying face down in the street. While at the hospital the man told investigators that he had been hit by a Ford Mustang allegedly driven by Forcum. He also said he had gotten several threats by text from Forcum and had gotten threats while at the hospital talking to police. Elko Police said they found Forcum not far from his home and placed him into custody and seized the car.
Elko man arrested on attempted murder charge in vehicle vs pedestrian crash
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after a victim said he was run over by a family member on Tuesday. The department said they were dispatched to the area of 5th and Cedar Streets in the city around 7:00 p.m. Upon arriving, they found a 33-year-old victim laying face down in the roadway.
