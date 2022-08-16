How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon
Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.
As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion , carry the aesthetic over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.
Whether heading off to college and in need of some dorm decor inspiration or simply wanting to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.
So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!
'THE HOME EDIT' STARS CLEA & JOANNA SHARE SEASONAL TRANSITION TIPS, NEW COLLECTION AT WALMART
Keep scrolling to shop all-pink room essentials you can check out directly through our site below from Amazon .
Bedding
Sleep soundly beneath cozy and cute Barbie-esque bedding.SHOP NOW
Bedsure's Queen Duvet Cover Set is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Bedsure's Pink Queen Comforter Set retails for $74.99 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Bedsure's Fleece Queen Blanket is on sale for $29.99 (regularly $48.28) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Bedsure's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase retails for $32.99 at amazon.com .
Decor
Elevate your favorite aesthetic with desirable decor you won't regret buying.
THESE PJS ARE A MUST HAVE BEFORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL — SHOP NOWSHOP NOW
B FSOBEIIALEO's Storage Ottoman Cube retails for $45.99 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Isaac Jacobs' Decorative Sparkling Jewel Picture Frame retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
SMUG's Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair is on sale retailing for $69.99 (regularly $76.99) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Anyoifax's Shower Caddy Plastic Storage Basket is on sale retailing for $13.49 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
PAPERAGE's Lined Journal Notebook retails for $11.95 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Baffect's Small Trash Can retails for $23.97 at amazon.com .
Tech & Appliances
Let decor and fashion unite with stylish pink appliances and tech gear .SHOP NOW
LORELEI's X8 Over-Ear Wired Headphones retail for $19.99 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
SOWO's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
Logitech's Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is on sale retailing for $20.77 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
DASH's Mini Waffle Maker retails for $12.99 at amazon.com .SHOP NOW
FRIGIDAIRE's Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge is on sale retailing for $47.98 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com .
Comments / 0