ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yelKK_0hJJHTPI00
Unsplash; Amazon

Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.

As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion , carry the aesthetic over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.

Whether heading off to college and in need of some dorm decor inspiration or simply wanting to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.

So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!

'THE HOME EDIT' STARS CLEA & JOANNA SHARE SEASONAL TRANSITION TIPS, NEW COLLECTION AT WALMART

Keep scrolling to shop all-pink room essentials you can check out directly through our site below from Amazon .

Bedding

Sleep soundly beneath cozy and cute Barbie-esque bedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHrAG_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Bedsure's Queen Duvet Cover Set is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzpHB_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Bedsure's Pink Queen Comforter Set retails for $74.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQj5L_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Bedsure's Fleece Queen Blanket is on sale for $29.99 (regularly $48.28) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bp851_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Bedsure's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase retails for $32.99 at amazon.com .

Decor

Elevate your favorite aesthetic with desirable decor you won't regret buying.

THESE PJS ARE A MUST HAVE BEFORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL — SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAWdL_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

B FSOBEIIALEO's Storage Ottoman Cube retails for $45.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbCv7_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Isaac Jacobs' Decorative Sparkling Jewel Picture Frame retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0SJU_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

SMUG's Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair is on sale retailing for $69.99 (regularly $76.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2GLo_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Anyoifax's Shower Caddy Plastic Storage Basket is on sale retailing for $13.49 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ob2H_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

PAPERAGE's Lined Journal Notebook retails for $11.95 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuxFO_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Baffect's Small Trash Can retails for $23.97 at amazon.com .

Tech & Appliances

Let decor and fashion unite with stylish pink appliances and tech gear .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCMDJ_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

LORELEI's X8 Over-Ear Wired Headphones retail for $19.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnulb_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

SOWO's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3623lg_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

Logitech's Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is on sale retailing for $20.77 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7z8B_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

DASH's Mini Waffle Maker retails for $12.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Apzq4_0hJJHTPI00
Amazon
SHOP NOW

FRIGIDAIRE's Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge is on sale retailing for $47.98 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives

Soaking up the last bit of summer calls for indulging in delicious burgers, barbecue chicken, shrimp tacos — really anything you can throw on the grill or open fire and enjoy. But in order to sink your teeth into said summer meals, you've got to prep your kitchen with the right tools. Not looking to spend a bunch? No worries, we've found a secret section on Amazon filled with incredible kitchen deals starting at just $13.
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This Knife Sharpener With 24,000 Reviews, Now Down To $12

Dull kitchen knives can put a damper on your cooking prep, making it a longer and more tedious process. And while it can feel easier to throw them away and start over, there is a solution that’ll help you salvage them and save money simultaneously. Enter the Kitchellence Knife Sharpener and Cut-Resistant Glove Set.  This sharpener and glove set will help keep your cutlery in great shape while protecting your hands. The best part is that, for a limited time, shoppers can get the Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessory Set for just $11.99. Buy: Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $11.99 (orig. $30.00) 60%...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbie Dreamhouse#Walmart Keep#Amazon Shop#Amazon Com
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend

Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
SHOPPING
Android Police

What is Amazon Outlet?

An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, it’s highly recommended that you search for one of Amazon’s Kindle devices if you want a dedicated e-book reader. They don’t go on sale often, but if you’re planning to purchase a Kindle now, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, making it more affordable at $110 compared to its original price of $140, and a $40 reduction for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bringing its price down to just $150 from its sticker price of $190. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so grab either one while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Vacuums of 2022 for Every Situation (From Pets to Hardwood)

Sometimes doing housework sucks, especially if you’re using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t. Whether you have a house with tight spaces, a dog that perpetually sheds or kids who think bringing dirt into the house is their job, you need one of the best vacuums on the market to keep your floors clean. More than 70% of Americans vacuum at least once a week, and more than 30% vacuum twice or more weekly. That makes vacuums one of the most used cleaning appliances in the home. Perhaps that’s why the average lifespan of a vacuum cleaner is just eight years.  If it’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Deal Alert! The Best-Selling Floating Shelves on Amazon Are 47% Off Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to maximize storage space in any room of your home, you can't go wrong with floating shelves backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the Amada HomeFurnishing Rustic Floating Shelves are the best-selling floating shelves at Amazon. A popular design solution on the site, the shelves have racked up more than 11,300 five-star ratings. And now's a great time to add them to your cart since they're currently up to 47 percent off.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials

You should invest in some pieces of cookware that will last a lifetime, like Le Creuset, when you're purchasing new pots and pans for your kitchen. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
SHOPPING
People

Surprise! Amazon Quietly Launched Prime Day-Level Deals on a Bunch of Roombas

If maintaining clean floors is taking up too much time and energy, now's a great time to finally offload the task to a reliable cleaning gadget. Amazon dropped an under-the-radar sale on iRobot Roombas this weekend with Prime Day-worthy deals. While the discounts last, you can save up to 37 percent on a bunch of best-selling robot vacuums from the popular brand, including models of the Roomba i3 Evo and the Roomba j7. Whether you're shopping for your first robot vacuum or upgrading an outdated one, there are plenty of deals on Roombas for every household.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Mattress Sale: Best Deals on Nectar, Casper and More

With Labor Day just a few weeks away, Amazon is having a mattress sale. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Call This Sleek Steam Mop the 'MVP' of Cleaning Tools—and It's Only $45 Right Now

I'm a big proponent of the trusty steam mop. As a proud owner of one, I find that they not only make cleaning floors a breeze, but they actually sanitize floors more effectively than your run-of-the-mill mop and bucket. And if you need an excuse to join the steam mop party, here's your personalized invitation: This highly-rated model that shoppers call ″magical" is 25% off on Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

These Under $25 Amazon Storage Solutions Will Inspire Your Next Organization Project — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves. While often fodder for satisfying video compilations, the process of getting organized — cleaning out that junk drawer, tidying your coat closet or finally parsing through everything in...
RETAIL
CNET

DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 54% Today

The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. They can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

Quotes By Christie X CASETiFY New Collection Is Finally Here — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Considering the amount of time we spend online and using our tech devices, accessorizing your electronics is a must. The latest collection of designs from the collaboration between popular artist Quotes by Christie and CASETiFY has officially dropped, just in time for the new school year and during CASETiFY’s back-to-school buy more, save more sale. For a limited time, shop the latest collection and receive free shipping site-wide on all orders of $40...
SHOPPING
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

102K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy