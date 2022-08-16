How To Design Your Very Own Barbie Dream Room — Shop Now From Amazon

Unsplash; Amazon

Turn the Barbie Dreamhouse you always wished for into a reality with an all-pink room renovation.

As the 'Barbiecore' trend continues its popularity in the world of fashion , carry the aesthetic over into your bedroom to create the personalized sleeping space of your dreams.

Whether heading off to college and in need of some dorm decor inspiration or simply wanting to spruce up your current living situation, there are so many adorable essentials that will make your room shine.

So, come on Barbie, let's go decorate!

Keep scrolling to shop all-pink room essentials you can check out directly through our site below from Amazon .

Bedding

Sleep soundly beneath cozy and cute Barbie-esque bedding.

Bedsure's Queen Duvet Cover Set is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com .

Bedsure's Pink Queen Comforter Set retails for $74.99 at amazon.com .

Bedsure's Fleece Queen Blanket is on sale for $29.99 (regularly $48.28) at amazon.com .

Bedsure's 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase retails for $32.99 at amazon.com .

Decor

Elevate your favorite aesthetic with desirable decor you won't regret buying.

B FSOBEIIALEO's Storage Ottoman Cube retails for $45.99 at amazon.com .

Isaac Jacobs' Decorative Sparkling Jewel Picture Frame retails for $14.99 at amazon.com .

SMUG's Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Desk Chair is on sale retailing for $69.99 (regularly $76.99) at amazon.com .

Anyoifax's Shower Caddy Plastic Storage Basket is on sale retailing for $13.49 (regularly $15.99) at amazon.com .

PAPERAGE's Lined Journal Notebook retails for $11.95 at amazon.com .

Baffect's Small Trash Can retails for $23.97 at amazon.com .

Tech & Appliances

Let decor and fashion unite with stylish pink appliances and tech gear .

LORELEI's X8 Over-Ear Wired Headphones retail for $19.99 at amazon.com .

SOWO's Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com .

Logitech's Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse is on sale retailing for $20.77 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

DASH's Mini Waffle Maker retails for $12.99 at amazon.com .

FRIGIDAIRE's Retro Mini Portable Personal Fridge is on sale retailing for $47.98 (regularly $59.99) at amazon.com .