Anne Heche Revealed Who Should Play Her In A Movie 7 Months Before Untimely Death

Anne Heche was already thinking about her legacy seven months before she passed away from a car accident, which left her in a coma.

While speaking with David Yontef for his podcast, " Behind the Velvet Rope ," which was recorded in January, she revealed which actress she'd want to play her in a movie.

" Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell . I've already thought about it," the actress, who died on August 12 at 53 years old , declared. "My book called Call Me Sane shares how to get over abuse and start the process of living in love with yourself, and when I think about those stories and the journey that I've gone through, when I think of the rock stars for me, Miley is a rock star who can pull off the humor that I have. I did a movie with Kristen — God bless her. I love her so much. The two of them share an ability to face the world the way I would want to."

As for why Heche was so enthralled with Cyrus, she said, "I've seen her in Hannah Montana . To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been — going from Disney into, you know, 'Wrecking Ball.' The way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion — she f**king loves everyone. Her ability to get out on stage and sing a cappella! That would be the way that I would see a pure artist engaging with the world, and I think she's a great f**king actress."

She added, "Kristen gave me my second Emmy nomination — she and I played a mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago, and she's felt like a reflection of me — dedicated, her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing and humor. I see myself a lot in her."

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two crashed into a California home, which resulted in her being hospitalized . She didn't make it, and now her family and friends are grieving the late star.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the rep said in a statement.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."