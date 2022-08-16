ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Anne Heche Revealed Who Should Play Her In A Movie 7 Months Before Untimely Death

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nCJ5_0hJJHPsO00
mega

Anne Heche was already thinking about her legacy seven months before she passed away from a car accident, which left her in a coma.

While speaking with David Yontef for his podcast, " Behind the Velvet Rope ," which was recorded in January, she revealed which actress she'd want to play her in a movie.

" Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell . I've already thought about it," the actress, who died on August 12 at 53 years old , declared. "My book called Call Me Sane shares how to get over abuse and start the process of living in love with yourself, and when I think about those stories and the journey that I've gone through, when I think of the rock stars for me, Miley is a rock star who can pull off the humor that I have. I did a movie with Kristen — God bless her. I love her so much. The two of them share an ability to face the world the way I would want to."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06n4Qr_0hJJHPsO00
mega

As for why Heche was so enthralled with Cyrus, she said, "I've seen her in Hannah Montana . To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been — going from Disney into, you know, 'Wrecking Ball.' The way she moves, the way she sings, her voice, her compassion — she f**king loves everyone. Her ability to get out on stage and sing a cappella! That would be the way that I would see a pure artist engaging with the world, and I think she's a great f**king actress."

She added, "Kristen gave me my second Emmy nomination — she and I played a mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago, and she's felt like a reflection of me — dedicated, her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing and humor. I see myself a lot in her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cZIN_0hJJHPsO00
mega

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two crashed into a California home, which resulted in her being hospitalized . She didn't make it, and now her family and friends are grieving the late star.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the rep said in a statement.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Anne Will
Person
Anne Heche
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hannah Montana#A Cappella#Film Star
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

102K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy