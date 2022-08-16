ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

939theeagle.com

Pursuit on Columbia’s Clark lane leads to one arrest

Boone County authorities have arrested a man who led police and deputies on a chase in east Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports it happened this (Friday) morning at about 11. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy say the suspect was speeding away from authorities on Clark lane near Ballenger road, before he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

63 road rage incident leads to charges

A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
#School Zone#Capital City#Speed Limits#Catholic
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person

A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Sellout expected at Missouri governor’s ham breakfast; Parson praises cooler weather

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this (Thursday) morning’s governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that about 1,100 people are expected to attend the breakfast, which takes place at the director’s pavilion. Governor Parson predicts attendees will be upbeat, with cooler weather.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop

One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
FULTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla man arrested following long-term drug investigation

A Rolla man is arrested following a long-term drug investigation. The Rolla Police Department says it executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Savannah Court Thursday. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. George Barsoum, 23, was taken into...
ROLLA, MO

