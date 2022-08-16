Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Pursuit on Columbia’s Clark lane leads to one arrest
Boone County authorities have arrested a man who led police and deputies on a chase in east Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports it happened this (Friday) morning at about 11. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy say the suspect was speeding away from authorities on Clark lane near Ballenger road, before he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
krcgtv.com
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
KMBC.com
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
939theeagle.com
Sellout expected at Missouri governor’s ham breakfast; Parson praises cooler weather
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this (Thursday) morning’s governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that about 1,100 people are expected to attend the breakfast, which takes place at the director’s pavilion. Governor Parson predicts attendees will be upbeat, with cooler weather.
kjluradio.com
Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop
One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
lakeexpo.com
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested following long-term drug investigation
A Rolla man is arrested following a long-term drug investigation. The Rolla Police Department says it executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Savannah Court Thursday. During the search, officers found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, suboxone, Percocet, and a handgun. George Barsoum, 23, was taken into...
