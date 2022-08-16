Read full article on original website
bioengineer.org
Study of more than 150,000 people identifies genes strongly linked to autism and neurodevelopmental disorders
A new study of genes underlying neurodevelopmental differences has uncovered more than 70 that are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 with strong links to the condition. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date and includes more than 150,000 participants, 20,000 of whom have been diagnosed with autism.
Boosting neuron formation restores memory in mice with Alzheimer’s disease
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have discovered that increasing the production of new neurons in mice with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) rescues the animals’ memory defects. The study, to be published August 19 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), shows that new neurons can incorporate into the neural circuits that store memories and restore their normal function, suggesting that boosting neuron production could be a viable strategy to treat AD patients.
SUTD researchers leverage novel nanotechnology to control cells over long periods
The careful introduction of cancer-related molecules into cells using precise dosage is required in cancer drug delivery. However, a challenge arises from delivering these molecules in living cells while preserving their function and viability (the number of live cells in a sample). The careful introduction of cancer-related molecules into cells...
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding: rebleeding rates and rebleeding predictors found
Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB) is defined as gastrointestinal bleeding from a source that cannot be determined even after upper or lower gastrointestinal endoscopy is performed. It is an intractable disease that can cause repeated bloody stools and anemia without an identifiable cause, and may require frequent blood transfusions. Although the pathogenesis of OGIB remains largely unclear, it is assumed that in most cases, the bleeding is from the small intestine.
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can – according to a new study from Aarhus University. Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can – according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate...
UTSW Clinical trial sets stage for new paradigm in kidney cancer treatment
Kidney cancer encompasses a wide spectrum and can present with extensive metastases or just a handful. However, today all patients are treated the same. They all receive medication. Kidney cancer encompasses a wide spectrum and can present with extensive metastases or just a handful. However, today all patients are treated...
Robotic kidney cancer surgery shows desirable outcomes in study
SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kidney cancer is not always confined to the kidney. In advanced cases, this cancer invades the body’s biggest vein, the inferior vena cava (IVC), which carries blood out of the kidneys back to the heart. Via the IVC, cancer may infiltrate the liver and heart. The Mays Cancer Center at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) is one of the high-volume centers in the U.S. with surgical expertise in treating this serious problem. The Mays Cancer Center is San Antonio’s National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center.
