Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Parts of 18th Street, 33rd Street Closed in Sioux Falls
Some Sioux Falls drivers are going to need a little extra time getting to work over the next several days. The City's Public Works Department has temporary closures in place for a pair of streets. 33rd Street on the east side and 18th Street on the west side are both...
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
Autumn Adventures Await! The Sioux Falls Activity Guide is Here!
The weather is cooling off day by day in the Sioux Empire, and the city has released it's Fall activity guide, providing residents and visitors with a ton of great options this season!. Each season, the city of Sioux Falls releases its activity guides, and the Fall guide is now...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Sioux Falls Opens New Driver’s License Renewal ‘Express Station’
As Tom Petty says, "The Waiting" is the hardest part. That can be said about a lot of different things in life. One of those things can be waiting to get your driver's license renewed. However, the city of Sioux Falls believes they have taken steps to help solve that...
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
Augustana University Announces Changes to their Golf Programs
The Augustana University Athletic Department recently announced some changes to their men's and women's golf programs. The major cliff notes are that Coralee Jorgensen has been named the Director of Golf and Mike Krsnak has been named the new head men's golf coach. Here is the complete release from the...
Rally in the Valley Car Show Dazzles in Rock Valley [Pics]
It's known as one of the best car shows in the midwest. Nestled in the beautiful, small community of Rock Valley, Iowa lies a shaded park and on Saturday, August 13, the grounds were full of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles for now famous Rally in the Valley. There were...
Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!
Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Coming to Sioux Falls
Just announced, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert along with Special guest Cody Marks are coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central. Listen to Kickin' Country...
Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!
Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette
Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers. Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were). Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she...
