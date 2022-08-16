Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Hypebae
Emma Watson Is the New Face of Prada Beauty
Prada just announced that British actor, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson is to be the new face of the brand’s upcoming women’s fragrance. Prada shared further news of the partnership on its Prada Beauty Instagram account, stating that “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.” Prada added “Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She’s everything and its opposite. Always running towards the next version of herself.”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops
The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Drops New Single "Pink Venom" off Upcoming Project, 'BORN PINK'
This one’s for the BLINKs — BLACKPINK has finally dropped their new single “Pink Venom” off their upcoming project, BORN PINK. The release comes after the K-pop group’s recent track “Ready for Love,” which was created in partnership with PUBG. According to YG Entertainment, the latest song is a hip-hop track that “shows BLACKPINK’s unique charisma.” Strong beats are blended with traditional instruments, highlighting BLACKPINK’s Korean roots. “Pink Venom” is also accompanied by YG’s largest-scale music video to date, featuring historical Korean references such as the geomungo and sundial.
Hypebae
Luxury SPF Brand Vacation, Evokes Nostalgia With Whipped Cream Inspired Sunscreen
Vacation, the brand dedicated to sun protection, has released a highly-anticipated SPF to its current portfolio. Meet Classic Whip SPF 30, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen mousse inspired by everyone’s favorite after-dinner indulgence: whipped cream. Since launching last year, the award-winning brand has made waves for its luxury nostalgia-fueled sunscreens....
Hypebae
PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection
Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
Hypebae
Virtual Influencer Miquela Is Pacsun’s Newest Ambassador
As the fashion industry’s affinity with the metaverse continues to grow, virtual influencers have become a prominent way for fashion brands to engage with Web3 technology and create a dialogue with Gen Z’s digital natives. The latest brand to join the phygital inter-zone is American retailer, Pacsun. In...
Hypebae
Sean Wotherspoon Partners With Hot Wheels for Footwear and Unisex Apparel
Through the creation of vintage and upcycled brand The Car Company and a recent collaboration with Porshe, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon has managed to connect the dots between fashion, sports, nostalgia and car culture. For his latest venture, Wotherspoon brings the unique cross section to a footwear and apparel collaboration with Hot Wheels.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: How Streetwear Fashion on Showtime's 'The Chi' Proves Representation Is So Important
With The Chi touching on a variety of crucial topics relating to breaking societal norms and stereotypes for People of Color, one notable way the Showtime series does this is through fashion, most specifically streetwear. The show’s creator, Lena Waithe, has taken things a step further by uplifting the creative realms of The Chi through highlighting up-and-coming fashion designers.
Hypebae
Little Simz Will Perform at This Year's Mercury Prize Awards
Set to take place next month, this year’s 2022 Mercury Prize ceremony will feature an array of performances from some of the U.K.’s biggest artists. Confirmed to perform on the night are Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Yard Act and Little Simz – each of whom will perform one track from their shortlisted album.
Hypebae
Reebok Drops Second Beatnik Moc
Reebok has your fall footwear covered as the brand has just launched its second Beatnik Moc in three new colors for the season. The sleek and simple slip-on bootie arrives in an earthy “Quartz Sand,” a rich “Earth Brown” and an utterly eye-catching “Ultra Marine.”
Hypebae
Telfar's Latest Drop Is a Unisex Performance Wear Collection
Following releases of its signature Shopping Bag and collaboration with Eastpak, Telfar has now dropped a collection of Performance Wear designed for all. The activewear range comes after the New York label launched genderless apparel for Team Liberia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Comprised of 14 pieces, the collection features body-hugging unisex silhouettes in the form of compression tops, leggings, bandeaus, tank-tops, biker shorts, bodysuits, hijabs and more. Dressed in black, each garment is contrasted with white detailing, including Telfar’s circle logo.
Hypebae
YEEZY Fan Launches Customization Website
YEEZY fan Hunter Martin has taken his love for the brand to the next level, releasing yzy.vercel.app, a customization page that allows others to fully individualize the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner, SLIDE, and 500. While the brand may be known for a curated color palette that is usually centered around...
Hypebae
J.Hannah Refreshes Nail Polish Offerings With New Glacé Tints
J.Hannah has introduced an entirely new nail polish category to its product offerings with the release of Glacé Tints. Glacé Tints are sheer shades of polishes that appear on the nails as watercolors but deepen in pigment with multiple coats. The brand opens the collection with its first starter shade, “Gamay,” a muted plum inspired by wine-stained lips and melting granita.
