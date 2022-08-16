Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
1 hospitalized after shooting in Parlier, police say
One person was confirmed shot and reportedly ended up at the fire station down the street looking for help.
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of setting home on fire in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is wanted for arson after police say he set his home on fire in Merced. Officials are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Ballard after the fire department was called to put out the flames near the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive Thursday morning.
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash in central Fresno, police say
A suspected DUI driver is in custody following a car crash in central Fresno.
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
yourcentralvalley.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting
Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
31-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Fresno that killed a 31-year-old woman. The officials reported a crash on Church Avenue between West and Hughes avenues at around 3:15 p.m. A small Kia was [..]
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot by Tulare Police, officers say he was armed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday. 29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two […]
crimevoice.com
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
L.A. Weekly
Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]
56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
KMPH.com
"Without it, I'm basic bedridden,"says Fresno woman whose motorized wheelchair was taken
A Fresno woman is now asking for your help to find her motorized wheelchair. It was taken from outside of her home on Tuesday. Jovonna Martinez recently broke her hip and relies on caretakers. She's now left without a wheelchair and can't afford to buy a used or new one.
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
Comments / 1