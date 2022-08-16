ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man wanted, accused of setting home on fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is wanted for arson after police say he set his home on fire in Merced. Officials are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Ballard after the fire department was called to put out the flames near the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive Thursday morning.
MERCED, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brawley, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
TULARE, CA
KMJ

Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
DINUBA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel

One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy