Loudoun County, VA

WJLA

DC schools to require COVID negative tests for returning students, vaccines for 12+

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students who are 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school. The announcement comes ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29. DCPS released its back-to-school guide for families through its website with information on its COVID protocols along with other updates from the chancellor.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root

Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WJLA

3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Creative Culture at the Kennedy Center

Washington ABC7 — All summer The Culture Caucus has been putting on performances at "The Reach" at The Kennedy Center to highlight creative community empowerment. Hai-y Le, Spokesperson for Spacy Cloud told us all about what they are currently showcasing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
BOWIE, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
VIRGINIA STATE

