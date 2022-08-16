Read full article on original website
Already recounted Montgomery Co. executive votes had to be counted 3rd time after mistake
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — While many voters are eager to find out who the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County executive will be, an exhaustive process, plus a possible mistake made on the first day of the recount, could prolong what county elections officials hoped would be a three-day operation.
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
Montgomery Co. to begin county executive race recount Friday: Here's how they'll do it
Montgomery County, Md. — The Montgomery County Board of Elections will begin recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive on Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday. 7News was outside the Germantown Community Center along Kingsview Road Thursday afternoon as election workers arrived for a recount dress...
DC schools to require COVID negative tests for returning students, vaccines for 12+
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students who are 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school. The announcement comes ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29. DCPS released its back-to-school guide for families through its website with information on its COVID protocols along with other updates from the chancellor.
SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
DCPS requiring a negative COVID test & vaccine to attend school: What parents need to know
WASHINGTON, DC. (7News) — Major changes are in store for parents, students, and staff in terms of DCPS COVID protocols, including proof of a negative COVID test along with a COVID vaccine for everyone 12 and older. DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee kicked off a Thursday evening online town...
What is Jeff McKay doing about the Fairfax Co. Police shortage as crime rises? 7News asks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report that the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a personnel emergency amid a historic shortage in police officers. Since the staffing emergency was declared, 7News has requested to interview Jeff McKay several times to see what he...
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Fairfax County volunteer’s petition urging Home Depot to stop sales of invasive plants takes root
Once McLean resident Lauren Taylor learned how to identify invasive plants in Fairfax County’s parks, she couldn’t stop noticing them. They take a variety of forms, from shrubs like Japanese barberry — distinctive for the red coloring and spatula-like shape of its leaves — to creeping vines such as wintercreeper and English ivy that essentially strangle trees.
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
Special delivery! Fauquier County deputies help deliver baby on the side of the highway
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pair of Fauquier County deputies helped deliver a baby on the side of the road after the mother couldn't get to the hospital on time. On Saturday, Aug. 13, officer Zachary Lawrence was running stationary radar on James Madison Highway when a vehicle pulled up beside him. The driver told Lawrence that the passenger was in labor and they weren't going to make it to the hospital.
3 detained after vehicles struck by gunfire in northwest DC: USPP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people have been detained after authorities received reports of gunshots in northwest D.C. early Friday morning, according to the United States Park Police (USPP). USPP investigators said at approximately 1:15 a.m. the USPP received reports of gunshots in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue NW....
Creative Culture at the Kennedy Center
Washington ABC7 — All summer The Culture Caucus has been putting on performances at "The Reach" at The Kennedy Center to highlight creative community empowerment. Hai-y Le, Spokesperson for Spacy Cloud told us all about what they are currently showcasing.
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Seafood
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve seafood in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Jerry’s Seafood was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Jerry’s Seafood – 15211 Major Lansdale Blvd., Bowie, Maryland. Captain...
Inspector assesses damage inside Arlington pub Ireland's Four Courts after fiery crash
Inspectors made it inside Ireland's Four Courts Thursday to determine the extent of the damage almost a week after a fiery car crash in Arlington, Virginia. One of the inspectors told 7News an expansion built onto the rear of the pub was not affected by the fire that followed the crash.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you love to grab some of your close friends and go to a nice burger place from time to time and treat yourselves to delicious burgers and crispy fries, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. These places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients, so don't miss out on them.
Volunteer firefighter called 'hero' after rescuing 3 from Ireland's Four Courts crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Timo Klotz, a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Va. is being hailed a hero by many after he helped to rescue several people from the Ireland's Four Court fire in Arlington last week. Klotz was not in uniform when he rescued three people trapped under...
