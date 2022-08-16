ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 21

Greg Brunner
4d ago

Christmas day is a great day for football. After the morning, by noon time it's time to get to watching a football game, just like thansgiving

Reply
15
David
3d ago

I disagree. if the NFL wants to play 5 games let them. rather watch football then basketball. so by saying this strips from me watching football. so I vote no in reducing games or taking away football on Christmas. who ever thought this was not speaking for football fans. they should leave alone what people watch Christmas.

Reply
8
Mike
4d ago

Christmas fall on a Sunday and will draw better numbers then the nba on any day

Reply(1)
18
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Antawn Jamison
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Fans React To What Ezekiel Elliott Said About Tony Pollard

This past season witnessed the emergence of a two-headed running back monster for the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Pollard had a breakout year, closing the gap on Ezekiel Elliott as the team's leading rusher. While some veteran stars would be threatened by this emerging talent, Elliott seems to be embracing it....
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Nba#Unc#College Football#American Football#Cardinals
MONTCO.Today

NFL QB Who Did His Part to Help the Baltimore Ravens Feather Their Nest Now Resides in Schwenksville

Josh WoodrumImage via Liberty University at YouTube. In his current career as a golf club master fitter/building supply sales associate, Schwenksville resident Josh Woodrum will sometimes get an overly long eyeball from a stranger. The starer, universally a football fan, will then ask, “Weren’t you once a Baltimore Raven?” The source of Woodrum’s affirmative answer was on the roster of Jamison Hensley’s ESPN report.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

New York Giants Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are continuing to tweak their roster as we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season. Those tweaks have led to the release of one veteran receiver. According to Giants insider Patricia Traina, the Giants signed offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Chris Owens...
NFL
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy