Greg Brunner
4d ago
Christmas day is a great day for football. After the morning, by noon time it's time to get to watching a football game, just like thansgiving
15
David
3d ago
I disagree. if the NFL wants to play 5 games let them. rather watch football then basketball. so by saying this strips from me watching football. so I vote no in reducing games or taking away football on Christmas. who ever thought this was not speaking for football fans. they should leave alone what people watch Christmas.
8
Mike
4d ago
Christmas fall on a Sunday and will draw better numbers then the nba on any day
18
