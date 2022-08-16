In addition to r.e.m beauty, Ariana Grande has taken her top-selling fragrance into a new product category with the launch of the “God is a Woman” body care collection. The “God is a Woman” body collection features a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray. As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance, it was a natural step to translate the globally successful “God is a Woman” perfume into a line of body care products. “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” says Grande in a press release. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO