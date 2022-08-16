Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Stussy's Fall 2022 Collection Is Here
Stussy has dropped its Fall 2022 collection filled with wardrobe staples perfect for layering this cozy season. The lookbook, modeled by the Californian brand’s friends and family in London, features its signature 8-ball motif in the background. The range is led by a series of outerwear options, including a...
Hypebae
M.C Overalls Shares Its Most Colorful Drop Yet
U.K. workwear brand M.C Overalls just released its new transitional collection, made up of serotonin-boosting pieces perfect for the upcoming fall/winter season. Developed with durable fabrics and workwear at the heart, the new offering pays tribute to the heritage of the brand, which has existed for over 100 years. Featuring a range of overalls, dungarees, workwear shirts and blazers, the collection utilizes summer hues like fuschia, blue and orange for the ultimate burst of color.
Hypebae
Sean Wotherspoon Partners With Hot Wheels for Footwear and Unisex Apparel
Through the creation of vintage and upcycled brand The Car Company and a recent collaboration with Porshe, Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon has managed to connect the dots between fashion, sports, nostalgia and car culture. For his latest venture, Wotherspoon brings the unique cross section to a footwear and apparel collaboration with Hot Wheels.
Hypebae
Reebok Drops Second Beatnik Moc
Reebok has your fall footwear covered as the brand has just launched its second Beatnik Moc in three new colors for the season. The sleek and simple slip-on bootie arrives in an earthy “Quartz Sand,” a rich “Earth Brown” and an utterly eye-catching “Ultra Marine.”
Hypebae
Acne Studios Drops Groovy FW22 Menswear Collection
Acne Studios has just released its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, unveiling a look at its high-octane and opulent menswear. Captured by photographer Christopher Smith, the new campaign is a purely psychedelic presentation of turquoise sequined disco tops and seasonally-appropriate houndstooth pants. High-waisted relaxed pants channel the 70’s, while a double-breasted pinstripe...
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Hypebae
Stuart Weitzman Launches Limited-Edition Collection With Disney
Footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has just released a collaboration with Disney, unveiling a collection of limited-edition shoes for the Fall 2022 season. The special line marks the first global collaboration for the iconic brand. “I was so inspired by the idea of combining icons. We wanted to take some of...
Hypebae
Emma Watson Is the New Face of Prada Beauty
Prada just announced that British actor, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson is to be the new face of the brand’s upcoming women’s fragrance. Prada shared further news of the partnership on its Prada Beauty Instagram account, stating that “Emma Watson is Prada Beauty. Our muse is more than just a muse. More than just a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She’s the epitome of female modernity, a celebration of female multi-dimensionality across the world.” Prada added “Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She’s everything and its opposite. Always running towards the next version of herself.”
Hypebae
Jun Takahashi's Undercover Taps Eastpak for Three New Bag Silhouettes
Japanese streetwear label Undercover has once again joined forces with US bag brand Eastpak for a bold collection of functional accessories. Fusing military design with playful colorways, the collaboration seeks to capture the unique spirit and heritage of both brands. Comprised of three functional styles, the collection is made from recycled materials and comes in a number of monochromatic colors.
Hypebae
No One's Having a Better Comeback Than the Pink Sneaker
Picture it — it’s the early aughts and you have just enough money in your Delia’s shoulder bag to splurge on a pair of sneakers. The internet is in its early stages and your exposure to sneaker releases is limited to online forums, a handful of websites and the Eastbay catalog your brother hoards with a vengeance.
Hypebae
Harlem's Fashion Row Partners With LVMH To Present Three Designers of Color
For New York Fashion Week, Harlem’s Fashion Row has teamed up with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) to showcase three designers of color. Marking HFR’s 15th anniversary, the collaborative effort to create opportunities for new generations of talent is a result of HFR’s new partnership with LVMH.
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Unveils Fall 2022 Collection
GUESS Originals has just revealed its Fall 2022 collection, presenting an array of rich, earth-toned garments for the chilly season. Grounded in a rich color palette of deep greens, blues and rich browns, the latest line features medium washed KIT Carpenter jeans accented with havana brown stitching. Arriving in an assortment of elevated comfort stretch denim with light to dark stonewash treatments and over-dyed twill. Crafted from premium stretch denim, the jeans expertly blend a classic utilitarian style with an everyday silhouette. Elsewhere, a black faux-leather pair of pants steal the show and are sure to be an absolute staple during the colder months. The brand revisits its archive, incorporating its vintage wash technique into the crewnecks and reworked corduroy jackets.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Drops New Single "Pink Venom" off Upcoming Project, 'BORN PINK'
This one’s for the BLINKs — BLACKPINK has finally dropped their new single “Pink Venom” off their upcoming project, BORN PINK. The release comes after the K-pop group’s recent track “Ready for Love,” which was created in partnership with PUBG. According to YG Entertainment, the latest song is a hip-hop track that “shows BLACKPINK’s unique charisma.” Strong beats are blended with traditional instruments, highlighting BLACKPINK’s Korean roots. “Pink Venom” is also accompanied by YG’s largest-scale music video to date, featuring historical Korean references such as the geomungo and sundial.
Hypebae
Virtual Influencer Miquela Is Pacsun’s Newest Ambassador
As the fashion industry’s affinity with the metaverse continues to grow, virtual influencers have become a prominent way for fashion brands to engage with Web3 technology and create a dialogue with Gen Z’s digital natives. The latest brand to join the phygital inter-zone is American retailer, Pacsun. In...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: How Streetwear Fashion on Showtime's 'The Chi' Proves Representation Is So Important
With The Chi touching on a variety of crucial topics relating to breaking societal norms and stereotypes for People of Color, one notable way the Showtime series does this is through fashion, most specifically streetwear. The show’s creator, Lena Waithe, has taken things a step further by uplifting the creative realms of The Chi through highlighting up-and-coming fashion designers.
Hypebae
Ariana Grande’s Best Selling Fragrance “God Is a Woman” Is Now a Full Body Care Collection
In addition to r.e.m beauty, Ariana Grande has taken her top-selling fragrance into a new product category with the launch of the “God is a Woman” body care collection. The “God is a Woman” body collection features a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray. As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance, it was a natural step to translate the globally successful “God is a Woman” perfume into a line of body care products. “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” says Grande in a press release. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it’s all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection.”
