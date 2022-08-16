Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Artists reception at Nickels-Sortwell House Aug. 25
Historic New England will be hosting a reception for the Plein Air Painters of Maine on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Nickels-Sortwell House Visitor Center in the Barn. On view will be the paintings the artists have created at Historic New England’s historic sites, Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset and Bowman House in Dresden. The reception will take place just before the Wiscasset Art Walk. The public is welcome.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Welcome home’: Wiscasset-built schooner docks for second Schoonerfest
After sheltering in Boothbay Harbor in the wind and rain, the 1939 Wiscasset-built schooner When and If arrived in Wiscasset’s harbor to a cannon’s salute Thursday. The sky was gray and other than several Schoonerfest volunteers and some town staff helping set up, attendees onshore were few. “Welcome home,” Selectman and Schoonerfest Co-Admiral Terry Heller called out as the vessel neared. Still on its way was a new participant this year, the Tyrone, organizers said.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
August 2022 Market Update
Though for-sale inventory remains low, home buyer interest persists across Maine. According to Maine Listings, 1,691 homes were sold statewide for the month of July, a decrease of 15.28 percent compared to July 2021. The median sales price (MSP) reached $354,000, an increase of 12.38 percent since this time last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 20 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Waterfront gets Hesper, Luther Little on phone; town may rent float to ship Virginia this winter
Thanks to selectmen’s OK Aug. 16 and an anonymous Wiscasset Schoonerfest donor, waterfront-goers can hold up their phones and see Hesper and Luther Little in the harbor where the two vessels succumbed years ago; and thanks to Maine’s First Ship (MFS), if selectmen approve, the Virginia, a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, will lay anchor in Wiscasset this winter.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Schmid Preserve endowment contributions sought
The Charles and Constance Schmid Land Preserve is one of Maine's midcoast jewels. Comprised of 766 acres, it is located in the center of Edgecomb for all to enjoy. The initial land was given to the town by the Schmids in 1979, and an additional 90 acres were added in 2002 with private and foundation funding. The preserve contains many impressive natural and anthropogenic features including streams, vernal pools, meadows, cellar holes, wells, and stone walls. It has several mica quarries and many stone walls and other stone constructs with interesting histories. The preserve serves as a valuable wildlife habitat for many mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and beneficial insects. It is one of the largest contiguous land parcels in the Midcoast making it one of the region's foremost wildlife corridors.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Auditions are being held for Christmas ‘Lessons and Carols’
St. Cecilia Chamber Choir is holding auditions for all voice parts as it begins preparing the Dec. 9, 10, and 11 “Ceremony of Lessons and Carols” concerts. Drawing inspiration from the world-famous King’s College Cambridge Service of Lessons and Carols, the program blends carols both sacred and secular with seasonal readings, accompanied by a professional string quartet. Typically the choir performs in Bowdoin College Chapel and in Newcastle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine home sales ease due to inventory; prices rise 12% in July
AUGUSTA — Home buyer interest across Maine continued at a healthy pace in July. Lower than normal for-sale inventory, however, is affecting the market. According to Maine Listings, Realtors sold 1,691 homes statewide in July, a decrease of 15.28 percent from July 2021. The median sales (MSP) price reached $354,000 in July 2022, an increase of 12.38 percent over July 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LOCAL Garden quick pickling demo Aug. 27
Join KELT at the LOCAL Garden in Bath to learn a quick pickling technique to enjoy favorite summer veggies in a new, delicious way!. Learn how to quick-pickle your favorite summer veggies! Join KELT’s Garden Coordinator, Laurie Burhoe, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. to learn a simple recipe to make a brine to pickle a variety of veggies in from the garden. Fun to make and easy to eat! Make savory dilly beans or spicy pickles, it is up to you! Supplies will be provided to make and bring home your first jar of pickled produce.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Efficiency Maine announces funding to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in rural communities
A new initiative from Efficiency Maine will further expand the coverage of the state’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by supporting installation of public EV chargers in rural communities. This is the first of a series of planned EV charging infrastructure incentives from Efficiency Maine using $8 million allocated by Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
9/1: Family Book & Movie Event
Movie starts at 4:00 p.m. (special raffles and fun will start at 3:30 p.m.) Join BHML at the Harbor Theatre for a special movie extravaganza including:. “Adorable”, “Delightful”, “Quirky”, and “Winsome”. Who could bear to miss getting. acquainted with Marcel? The Harbor Theater...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
Comments / 0