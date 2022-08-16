Read full article on original website
PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component
The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Rock ISD to offer pre-K for select 3-year-olds through partnership with United Way
Classes will take place directly at the child care centers with RRISD and United Way providing curriculum, teachers, aides and support. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Round Rock ISD will partner with nonprofit United Way for Greater Austin to offer an early childhood prekindergarten program for eligible 3-year-olds.
Education in Austin: TEA revives school ratings & Austin ISD considers bond measures
The Texas Education Agency eliminated D and F rankings for the 2021-22 school year, instead deeming these schools "not rated." This gives schools some extra time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. (Courtesy Texas Education Agency) The Aug. 19 episode of the Austin Breakdown focuses on education in...
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
Deadline for candidacy filing in Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville City Council races is Aug. 22
Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The deadline to file for candidacy in some local elections is Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. In Pflugerville, the positions...
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
Hutto officials talk updates to drought contingency plan
The proposed updates lower requirements for the city to enter drought restrictions. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto's drought contingency plan is set to receive its first update since 2015. At an Aug. 18 meeting, Hutto City Council received a presentation and held a public hearing on proposed updates to the...
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
Pflugerville ISD officials approve November election for proposed tax rate
PfISD officials voted on a tax rate for the 2022-23 school year during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) Though the proposed tax rate in the coming fiscal year in Pflugerville ISD is the lowest it has been in 30 years, the figure still exceeds what the state allows.
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school
Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
Motions to censure trustees Bone and Weston fail at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Motions to censure two RRISD trustees failed on Aug. 19, with two 3-3-1 votes, with Place 1 Trustee Kevin Johnson abstaining and the "no" votes represented by Place 4 Trustee Cory Vessa, Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone and Place 7 Trustee Danielle Weston. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock...
Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Bowie High School, AISD's largest school, received an overall rating of A in its 2022 accountability ratings. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD received an overall B rating, 88 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings. Ratings reports for districts across Texas were released by the TEA Aug. 15.
