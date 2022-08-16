ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component

The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school

Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
GEORGETOWN, TX
